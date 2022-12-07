Metro: modernisation of line 8
The modernisation of line 8 has been voted! A project that is part of a global desire to accelerate the modernization of the metro network. We tell you everything.
Line 8, which is very popular with Ile-de-France residents, is the subject of a modernisation plan voted on 7 December 2022 by the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités. An ambitious project, which is part of a general policy to accelerate the modernisation of the metro network, desired by Île-de-France Mobilités.
Why modernize line 8?
Because it is the second longest line in the metro network, with 23.4 km and 38 stations served. These are record figures, in addition to an anticipated increase in ridership by 2035, following urban and demographic development, and the reinforcement of the public transport offer (line 15 south and the Cable C1 cable car in particular) planned in the east of Île-de-France. An area served by the 8.
Modernization involves a lot of adaptation work. Work that also takes a lot of time (up to ten years). An extended schedule that corresponds to the deadlines for ordering railway equipment, but also to complex logistics, which must be carried out without completely cutting off traffic for passengers.
Step 1: Renovation of all the trains on line 8
In parallel with line 7, work has begun to improve the trains in circulation on line 8, the MF77s. The goal? To improve passenger comfort with more light, new colours and more modern coverings. Fifteen trainsets have already been renovated, the remaining 44 will be between 2023 and 2026.
Step 2: A new maintenance site and the gradual arrival of new metros
In 2025, the project will take a second step. Work will begin on the installation of a new train maintenance workshop in the municipalities of Créteil and Valenton, designed to accommodate the new metro models (the MF19) and increase cleaning and maintenance performance.
At the same time, work to adapt and modernise infrastructure and systems will be carried out to:
- Preparing for the arrival of the new trains in 2030, the MF19.
- Improve the performance of the line.
MF19, the Parisian metros of the future here, modelled on line 10
Step 3: The arrival of the MF19, the Paris metro of the future
The MF19 are the trains that will equip lines 8, 10, 3bis, 7bis, 13, 3, 7 and 12. More spacious and more efficient, they will be gradually tested on the line to be put into service in 2030.
Among the strengths of these new metros:
- + robustness and performance
- + passenger safety with an on-board video protection system
- Better traffic regulation thanks to a centralised station
- + comfort
- + capacity (+5%)
This is good news for this line, which is used by 108 million passengers, who will see their travel conditions transformed.