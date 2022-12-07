Metro: modernisation of line 8

Why modernize line 8?

Because it is the second longest line in the metro network, with 23.4 km and 38 stations served. These are record figures, in addition to an anticipated increase in ridership by 2035, following urban and demographic development, and the reinforcement of the public transport offer (line 15 south and the Cable C1 cable car in particular) planned in the east of Île-de-France. An area served by the 8.

Modernization involves a lot of adaptation work. Work that also takes a lot of time (up to ten years). An extended schedule that corresponds to the deadlines for ordering railway equipment, but also to complex logistics, which must be carried out without completely cutting off traffic for passengers.