Consultation on the "Entre Seine" bus development project

How to participate and give feedback?

For each new project to develop the public transport network in Île-de-France, a public consultation is organised to inform and gather everyone's opinion. Île-de-France Mobilités, the project leader, wants to involve residents and users in the widest possible way. To do this, 5 meetings with the public will be organized in the coming weeks:

Two public meetings:

• in Argenteuil, on Wednesday 28 March, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Espace Nelson Mandela, 82, boulevard du Général Leclerc,

• in Bezons, on Thursday 5 April, from 7 pm to 9 pm, in the wedding hall of the Town Hall, 6 avenue Gabriel Péri.

Three meetings in the area:

• Tuesday 20 March, from 4.30 pm to 7 pm, at Cormeilles-en-Parisis station,

• Tuesday 3 April, from 5 pm to 7 pm, at the Tram 2 terminus in Pont de Bezons,

• Wednesday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Marché des Indes in Sartrouville.

Other means of information and expression are available to participants, in particular a leaflet including a participation coupon, and a website allowing them to issue an online opinion and consult an interactive map: www.bus-entre-seine.fr