Consultation on the "Entre Seine" bus development project
An essential project to improve bus connections in the Val-d'Oise
The "Entre Seine" project provides for the creation of 8.5km of dedicated lanes for buses in the municipalities of Argenteuil, Bezons, Sartrouville (Les Indes) and Cormeilles-en-Parisis (les Bois Rochefort). These developments will make it possible to improve bus traffic conditions, which are currently difficult, by making journey times more reliable and allowing for better operating speed. On the agenda: priority at traffic lights, reorganisation of certain intersections and development of new, more comfortable and accessible stations. Lines 272 (Gare d'Argenteuil – Sartrouville RER) and 3 (Pont de Bezons – La Frette-sur-Seine) are particularly affected and will benefit from these improvements on most of their route.
Along these bus lanes, public spaces will be redesigned, and safe cycle routes and pedestrian paths will be set up. In total, nearly 48,000 daily passengers are affected by the project.
Key figures of the project
How to participate and give feedback?
For each new project to develop the public transport network in Île-de-France, a public consultation is organised to inform and gather everyone's opinion. Île-de-France Mobilités, the project leader, wants to involve residents and users in the widest possible way. To do this, 5 meetings with the public will be organized in the coming weeks:
Two public meetings:
• in Argenteuil, on Wednesday 28 March, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Espace Nelson Mandela, 82, boulevard du Général Leclerc,
• in Bezons, on Thursday 5 April, from 7 pm to 9 pm, in the wedding hall of the Town Hall, 6 avenue Gabriel Péri.
Three meetings in the area:
• Tuesday 20 March, from 4.30 pm to 7 pm, at Cormeilles-en-Parisis station,
• Tuesday 3 April, from 5 pm to 7 pm, at the Tram 2 terminus in Pont de Bezons,
• Wednesday, April 11, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at the Marché des Indes in Sartrouville.
Other means of information and expression are available to participants, in particular a leaflet including a participation coupon, and a website allowing them to issue an online opinion and consult an interactive map: www.bus-entre-seine.fr
Who is financing the project?
The "Entre Seine" project represents an investment of 115 million euros. It is supported by Île-de-France Mobilités. The studies are funded by the Île-de-France Region and the Val-d'Oise department.