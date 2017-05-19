Montparnasse-Bienvenüe accessible again for line 4

The 27 stations should be modernised by 2019, before the new automatic trains are gradually put into service between 2020 and 2022. Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) voted in December 2016 to acquire 20 new trains to equip line 4. The automation of the main metro line on the north-south axis of Paris will make it possible to gain in capacity, regularity, comfort and safety thanks to the platform screen doors. The total cost, including the extension to the south to Bagneux and the adaptation of the stations, amounts to €413 million, to which is added €211 million for the purchase and adaptation of the automatic trains. This work represents a real technical challenge since it is being carried out without major interruption of traffic, as was done in 2012 by RATP, for the first time in the world, on Line 1.