Navigo, access to all forms of mobility in Île-de-France

In 2019, the Navigo Easy pass will be launched. This is a contactless pass (cost of 2 euros) that will allow you to load several transport tickets simultaneously (up to 3 t+ ticket books, tickets for the airport, etc.).

Navigo Liberté+ is a package that will allow you to travel in Paris in complete freedom, with a single card where the trips actually made will be counted. The user will only pay for what he consumes and will be automatically debited for the amount of his trips the following month. This service is aimed at users of t+ tickets but has advantages that do not exist today with current tickets: for example, free connections between the bus and the metro, billing based on actual consumption, etc. It will be launched in 2019 with, initially, a perimeter that is that of the current t+ tickets, i.e. metro, bus, tram and RER in Paris. It will work thanks to a classic Navigo pass.

