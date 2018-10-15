Navigo, access to all forms of mobility in Île-de-France
New tickets to adapt to all lifestyles
The Navigo pass is for all travellers, whether they travel regularly or more occasionally. In 2019, the Navigo passes will be enriched with a new offer, Liberté+, and a new pass will be created, Navigo Easy.
These two new features have been designed to meet the specific needs of so-called "occasional" passengers and gradually replace metro tickets.
In 2019, the Navigo Easy pass will be launched. This is a contactless pass (cost of 2 euros) that will allow you to load several transport tickets simultaneously (up to 3 t+ ticket books, tickets for the airport, etc.).
Navigo Liberté+ is a package that will allow you to travel in Paris in complete freedom, with a single card where the trips actually made will be counted. The user will only pay for what he consumes and will be automatically debited for the amount of his trips the following month. This service is aimed at users of t+ tickets but has advantages that do not exist today with current tickets: for example, free connections between the bus and the metro, billing based on actual consumption, etc. It will be launched in 2019 with, initially, a perimeter that is that of the current t+ tickets, i.e. metro, bus, tram and RER in Paris. It will work thanks to a classic Navigo pass.
Download the press release dedicated to the Navigo Liberté+ and Navigo Easy.
Services available with Navigo
The Navigo pass is becoming the universal support for intermodality to facilitate the daily life of Ile-de-France residents and brings together more and more travel solutions on the same medium.
- Véligo: more than 100 spaces to park your bike safely near the stations.
- Park and ride: more than 9800 park-and-ride spaces have already been launched to ensure complementarity between public transport and the car.
Île-de-France Mobilités has also decided to create nearly 1200 parking spaces on the outskirts of Paris, made available to public transport users. They will thus be able to easily continue their journey by public transport without suffering from the difficulties of parking and traffic in Paris, which have recently been amplified with the closure of the lanes on the riverbank.
With your Navigo pass, you can travel on one of the most important networks in the world. 13 train lines, 14 metro lines, 9 tram lines, 1500 bus and coach lines throughout Île-de-France. A network that evolves and adapts to your needs