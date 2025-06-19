Navigo Liberté+ now available on smartphones

Travel with an (even) lighter mind

Navigo Liberté+ - the service that allows you to travel throughout the Île-de-France region at advantageous rates and to pay only for the journeys made - is making its arrival on smartphones.

Take advantage of the advantages of the service with the Île-de-France Mobilités app on Android and iOS smartphones.

The advantages of Navigo Liberté+: in brief

  • Pay only for the trips taken : each month, pay only for the trips taken in the previous month
  • Attractive fares : €1.60 for a bus or tram journey and €1.99 for the metro, RER or train (excluding airport journeys)
  • Free transfers : enjoy a free connection for 2 hours between metro/RER/tram express and 1h30 between bus/tram
  • A daily limit : your expenses are limited to the price of a Navigo Day pass (€12), except for specific journeys such as those to airports

How to activate Navigo Liberté+ on your phone?

Do you want to use your smartphone to travel in Île-de-France with Navigo Liberté+? Activation is simple:

  1. Install or update the Île-de-France Mobilités app from your store (iOS or Android)
  2. Open the app and go to the "Purchase" tab, then click on Navigo Liberté+
  3. Fill in your information, sign the contract directly from the app, and start traveling

Good to know : validation is now done by bringing your phone close to the validator, exactly as with a physical pass, but without having to take out anything other than your mobile.

Are you already a subscriber with a physical pass and want to switch to Navigo Liberté+ on your phone?

If you are already registered for the Navigo Liberté+ service on a physical pass and want to take advantage of the service in dematerialized form: it is not possible to transfer your existing contract directly to your phone, you will have to subscribe to a new contract on your phone.

What to do?

Once you have subscribed to your new Navigo Liberté+ contract on the IDF Mobilités app, we advise you:

  • put your physical Navigo Liberté+ pass aside
  • Validate only with your phone to avoid confusion when traveling and billing

Even more connected mobility

Navigo Liberté+ on smartphones marks a new step in the simplification of public transport travel in Île-de-France.

No need to desperately search for your pass in your bag or the bottom of your pockets: your phone is your key to travel freely, throughout the region.

So, are you ready to adopt this new way of travelling?