Navigo Liberté+ now available on smartphones
Travel with an (even) lighter mind
Navigo Liberté+ - the service that allows you to travel throughout the Île-de-France region at advantageous rates and to pay only for the journeys made - is making its arrival on smartphones.
Take advantage of the advantages of the service with the Île-de-France Mobilités app on Android and iOS smartphones.
The advantages of Navigo Liberté+: in brief
- Pay only for the trips taken : each month, pay only for the trips taken in the previous month
- Attractive fares : €1.60 for a bus or tram journey and €1.99 for the metro, RER or train (excluding airport journeys)
- Free transfers : enjoy a free connection for 2 hours between metro/RER/tram express and 1h30 between bus/tram
- A daily limit : your expenses are limited to the price of a Navigo Day pass (€12), except for specific journeys such as those to airports
How to activate Navigo Liberté+ on your phone?
Do you want to use your smartphone to travel in Île-de-France with Navigo Liberté+? Activation is simple:
- Install or update the Île-de-France Mobilités app from your store (iOS or Android)
- Open the app and go to the "Purchase" tab, then click on Navigo Liberté+
- Fill in your information, sign the contract directly from the app, and start traveling
Good to know : validation is now done by bringing your phone close to the validator, exactly as with a physical pass, but without having to take out anything other than your mobile.
Are you already a subscriber with a physical pass and want to switch to Navigo Liberté+ on your phone?
If you are already registered for the Navigo Liberté+ service on a physical pass and want to take advantage of the service in dematerialized form: it is not possible to transfer your existing contract directly to your phone, you will have to subscribe to a new contract on your phone.
What to do?
Once you have subscribed to your new Navigo Liberté+ contract on the IDF Mobilités app, we advise you:
- put your physical Navigo Liberté+ pass aside
- Validate only with your phone to avoid confusion when traveling and billing
Even more connected mobility
Navigo Liberté+ on smartphones marks a new step in the simplification of public transport travel in Île-de-France.
No need to desperately search for your pass in your bag or the bottom of your pockets: your phone is your key to travel freely, throughout the region.