New for travellers aged 62+: the Navigo Annual Senior Pricing

How to benefit from the Navigo Senior

In order to be able to benefit from the Annual Navigo at the Senior Rate, two conditions must be met:

Be 62 years of age or older

Not to have a professional activity, or to carry out a professional activity strictly less than half-time.

To drive at the Senior Rate, it's very simple:

Are you already subscribed to the Navigo Annual pass? You can apply directly online in your personal space. Please note: to benefit from the Senior Pricing for the following month, you must subscribe online before the 10th of the current month.

You are not subscribed to the Navigo Annual pass? Go to a Navigo sales agency (SNCF, RATP or Optile) or to the RATP Club Counters with a bank account number and proof of identity.

Other information about the Navigo Senior

Navigo Annual at the Senior Rate is only available for the All Zones pass (zones 1 to 5). You now benefit from all zones at a cheaper price!

Payment of the Senior Rate is only made by monthly direct debit (12 direct debits per year).

Do you already have a Navigo Annual with cash payment? Go to a Navigo sales agency (SNCF, RATP or Optile) or RATP Club Counters to change your payment method.

Do you already own a 2-zone Navigo Annual? Go to a Navigo sales agency (SNCF, RATP or Optile), to certain RATP counters or to the Navigo SNCF Services Ticket Office to change the areas of validity of your pass.

For more details, go to the Navigo Annual pass page.