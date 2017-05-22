Noctilien improves its night bus service

New lines will also be created by 2020. In the outer suburbs, they will make it possible to take over from trains and RER trains with stops corresponding to stations and stations. The lines identified as priorities are the following:

On the RER D Nord branch: N146, from Gare de l'Est to Survilliers-Fosses, via Garges-Sarcelles;

On the northern branch of line H: N147, from Gare de l'Est to Persan-Beaumont, via Deuil and Écouen;

On the western branch of line H: N148, from Gare de l'Est to Taverny, via Ermont-Eaubonne.

Four lines around Paris, replacing buses and trams running during the day, will also be created:

Two lines between Montparnasse and Val-de-Fontenay;

A line between Val-de-Fontenay and Saint-Denis via Romainville-Carnot and Bobigny;

A line between Saint-Denis and La Défense-Pont-de-Neuilly via Les Courtilles and Colombes.

Finally, eight existing lines will be extended :

N11, extended from Château-de-Vincennes to Val-de-Fontenay;

N14, extended from Bourg-la-Reine to Croix-de-Berny;

N15, extended from Asnières-Gabriel Péri to Courtilles;

N24, extended from Bezons-Grand-Cerf to Sartrouville;

N52, extended from Argenteuil-Monnet to Cormeilles-en-Parisis;

N62, extended from Clamart to Croix-de-Berny (or Rungis);

N66, extended from Vélizy to Viroflay-Rive-Gauche;

N71, extended from Saint-Maur-Créteil to Val-de-Fontenay.

The Noctilien bus network currently consists of 48 lines and offers a continuous service every night of the week from 0:30 to 5:30 along the main railway axes of Île-de-France. This offer is reinforced on weekends on the majority of lines. The volume of Noctilien trips represents 4.7% of trips during the week and 8.9% on Saturdays.