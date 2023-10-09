C1 cable: discover the names of the five future stations

Pointe du Lac

Pointe du Lac is the first station of line C1 in connection with the terminus of metro line 8 (Créteil – Pointe du Lac). Like all connections, it keeps its original name to facilitate the understanding and movement of travellers.

Limeil-Brévannes - Blue Beach

Provisionally named Temps Durables, the second stop of the C1 Cable is renamed Limeil-Brévannes-Plage Bleue. What for? Located in the commune of Limeil-Brévannes, it serves the Parc Départemental de la Plage Bleue, a magnificent green space that has its own lake.

Valenton - The Castle

The third stop of the C1 line is called Valenton - Le Château. Formerly named Émile Zola, it will form a connection with the bus lines of the municipality of Valenton and will serve the Château de Valenton, which will reopen its doors to the public by the time the C1 is put into service in 2025.

La Végétal - La Fontaine Saint-Martin

Located in the heart of the urban green corridor project developed in the municipality of Limeil-Brévannes, the La Végétale-La Fontaine Saint-Martin station will alsoserve the brand new intercommunal sports facility of Fontaine Saint-Martin.

Villa Nova

Formerly called Bois Matar, Villa Nova is the terminus of the C1 Cable ring road located in the eastern district of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges. Villa Nova refers to the Gallo-Roman name of the commune at the time when it was renowned for its many vineyards.

How do you choose a resort name that is easy to remember and locate?

By mixing a simple geographical marker (such as the name of the town or a nearby landmark) with a more local indication (name of the district served, a park or a sports, tourist or cultural place known to the inhabitants)!