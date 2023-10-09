C1 cable: discover the names of the five future stations
After consultation with the mayors of the municipalities crossed by the new stations created on the occasion of the commissioning of the C1 Cable, it's time for the five stops of the first cable car of the Île-de-France public transport network to leave their provisional names for their official names!
Discover the names selected for the stations of the C1 Cable
Pointe du Lac, Limeil-Brévannes-Plage Bleue, Valenton-Le Château, La Végétale-La Fontaine Saint-Martin and Villa Nova are the final names of the five stations of the C1 Cable that will link Créteil to Villeneuve-Saint-Georges.
Pointe du Lac
Pointe du Lac is the first station of line C1 in connection with the terminus of metro line 8 (Créteil – Pointe du Lac). Like all connections, it keeps its original name to facilitate the understanding and movement of travellers.
Limeil-Brévannes - Blue Beach
Provisionally named Temps Durables, the second stop of the C1 Cable is renamed Limeil-Brévannes-Plage Bleue. What for? Located in the commune of Limeil-Brévannes, it serves the Parc Départemental de la Plage Bleue, a magnificent green space that has its own lake.
Valenton - The Castle
The third stop of the C1 line is called Valenton - Le Château. Formerly named Émile Zola, it will form a connection with the bus lines of the municipality of Valenton and will serve the Château de Valenton, which will reopen its doors to the public by the time the C1 is put into service in 2025.
La Végétal - La Fontaine Saint-Martin
Located in the heart of the urban green corridor project developed in the municipality of Limeil-Brévannes, the La Végétale-La Fontaine Saint-Martin station will alsoserve the brand new intercommunal sports facility of Fontaine Saint-Martin.
Villa Nova
Formerly called Bois Matar, Villa Nova is the terminus of the C1 Cable ring road located in the eastern district of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges. Villa Nova refers to the Gallo-Roman name of the commune at the time when it was renowned for its many vineyards.
How do you choose a resort name that is easy to remember and locate?
By mixing a simple geographical marker (such as the name of the town or a nearby landmark) with a more local indication (name of the district served, a park or a sports, tourist or cultural place known to the inhabitants)!
Île-de-France Mobilités is preparing its 1st cable transport. The C1 Cable is the first cable car in Île-de-France, it will be: fully accessible, will have 5 stations, will connect Créteil to Villeneuve-Saint-Georges in 17 minutes over 4.5 km, it serves an area of + 20,000 inhabitants and 6,000 jobs. Its transport ticket is integrated into the Ile-de-France fares and will cost the same price for a bus, tram or metro journey.
The C1 Cable: a fast overhead line between Créteil and Villeneuve-Saint-Georges
Financed by Île-de-France Mobilités (49%), the State (21%) and the Val-de-Marne Departmental Council (30%), the C1 Cable is a 4.5 km line, 100% accessible, designed to facilitate inter-municipal travel and encourage the use of public transport rather than the private car!
Its line and its five stations, which will be possible to use at the same rate as a bus, metro or tram line, will be open to passengers by 2025.