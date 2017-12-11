The new Ile-de-France native arrives on the southern branch of the L line
Presence of France Mobilité staff to inaugurate line L.
From Monday 11 December, passengers on line L, and more specifically on the Versailles Rive Droite – Saint-Lazare axis, will be able to enjoy the new Ile-de-France trains in the colours of Île-de-France Mobilités. This new-generation equipment, 100% financed by Île-de-France Mobilités, replaces the old Z6400 trains, which have been on the rails of the Ile-de-France region for more than 40 years.
These trains will provide a higher level of comfort than the previous ones thanks to the air conditioning, underfloor heating, wider seats and the brighter and more relaxing environment with which they are equipped. Its so-called "boa" design allows the passenger to quickly and easily cross the entire train.
Chairs, screens and also space in the interior of the new trams on line L.
On the security side, video-protection cameras are installed in the train for the safety of users. Large dynamic screens displaying a lot of information about the journey in real time have also been installed.
The Francilien will also be deployed on the branch of the L line in Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche from September 2018.