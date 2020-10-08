Navigo Liberté +: enjoy many advantages with the new loyalty programme
How to benefit from the loyalty program?
1: First of all, you must first have subscribed to the Navigo Liberté + service.
Do you want to sign up for the loyalty program but don't have a Navigo Liberté + contract? Discover here this non-binding contract, allowing you to travel freely, by paying only for your actual trips, the month following your trips:
2: Register directly on the website dedicated to the program.
Once you've signed up, you'll start automatically earning points for every trip you take. You will then have the opportunity to convert these points into benefits and rewards on the loyalty program store, thanks to the exclusive offers offered by the affiliated merchants.
How do I sign up for the loyalty program?
To register for the loyalty program and start accumulating points, have your customer number and go to the website dedicated to the program.
How do I use my points?
Everything happens on the loyalty program website! You will find the track of your points earned, the shop to spend them and the history of your orders.