A new Paris bus network

Communication campaign: Buses in Paris and the inner suburbs have a new plan
The objective is to improve the quality of service offered to passengers with more frequent, more punctual buses, better distributed throughout the territory, through a more readable network with:

  • A better distribution of services between the heart of Paris and the arrondissements (the 19th and 20th arrondissements, for example, have experienced strong demographic changes) and municipalities in the inner ring road that are least well served.
  • The creation of 5 new bus lines and new inter-district links.
  • A reduction in duplication of services on certain sections in the heart of Paris (examples: between Gare St-Lazare and Opéra, between Hôtel de Ville and Louvre Rivoli / Palais Royal).

In addition, this overhaul of the network and the development of the roads that it entails should make it possible to improve the regularity of buses and increase their commercial speed.

