The new tram of the T1 line arrives

The new TW20 tram next to the old trains of the T1 © Île-de-France Mobilités

You may be one of the 12,500 people who voted in January 2022 to choose its design? Today, the new-generation tram, the TW20, has finally arrived on the T1 tram line, the oldest tram line in the Île-de-France Mobilités network, which opened in 1992.

T1: a new comfortable and modern tramway for the inhabitants of Seine-Saint-Denis

The new TW20 is a modern, comfortable and 100% accessible tram that will gradually replace, and from 10 December 2024, the old trams of the T1 tram line.

The new T1 tramway in a few figures

  • + 15% capacity compared to current trains
  • 100% accessible : the new TW20 has 6 double and wide doors per train that will facilitate entry and exit as well as a pivot system to further reduce the space between the doors and the platform
  • 100% air-conditioned : the TW20 tram is equipped with air conditioning throughout the train for the comfort of its passengers
  • 20 passenger information screens per train
  • 32 USB outlets to charge your devices on the go
  • A tramway that is 95% recyclable and 99% recoverable
Interior of the new TW20 © Île-de-France Mobilités tramway