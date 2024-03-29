The new tram of the T1 line arrives
You may be one of the 12,500 people who voted in January 2022 to choose its design? Today, the new-generation tram, the TW20, has finally arrived on the T1 tram line, the oldest tram line in the Île-de-France Mobilités network, which opened in 1992.
T1: a new comfortable and modern tramway for the inhabitants of Seine-Saint-Denis
The new TW20 is a modern, comfortable and 100% accessible tram that will gradually replace, and from 10 December 2024, the old trams of the T1 tram line.
The new T1 tramway in a few figures
- + 15% capacity compared to current trains
- 100% accessible : the new TW20 has 6 double and wide doors per train that will facilitate entry and exit as well as a pivot system to further reduce the space between the doors and the platform
- 100% air-conditioned : the TW20 tram is equipped with air conditioning throughout the train for the comfort of its passengers
- 20 passenger information screens per train
- 32 USB outlets to charge your devices on the go
- A tramway that is 95% recyclable and 99% recoverable