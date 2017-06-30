New rates, new package for 2017

From 1 January 2018, a new pass called "Navigo Day" will allow passengers to move freely on the transport network within the zones that really correspond to their needs, including from suburb to suburb.

The price of the Navigo Day pass will be €7.50 for 2 zones and €10.00 for 3 zones.

This pass can also be loaded onto a Navigo card in addition to another pass valid for the same period, thus replacing the "journey supplement", which was complicated to use. This new package will offer the same transport rights as the other Navigo packages (annual, monthly, weekly), including access to airports (excluding Orlyval), to make it easier for users to read and understand the fare offer.