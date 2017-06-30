New rates, new package for 2017
Creation of a new adapted transit ticket for suburb-to-suburb travel
From 1 January 2018, a new pass called "Navigo Day" will allow passengers to move freely on the transport network within the zones that really correspond to their needs, including from suburb to suburb.
The price of the Navigo Day pass will be €7.50 for 2 zones and €10.00 for 3 zones.
This pass can also be loaded onto a Navigo card in addition to another pass valid for the same period, thus replacing the "journey supplement", which was complicated to use. This new package will offer the same transport rights as the other Navigo packages (annual, monthly, weekly), including access to airports (excluding Orlyval), to make it easier for users to read and understand the fare offer.
Price evolution as of 1 August 2017
The budget debates have shown the need for a recurrent increase in financing needs of around 3% per year (investments, new offers, etc.). The 2017 increase is more moderate than the 3% forecast because it includes the freezing of several tariffs:
- The freeze on the price of the t+ single ticket (€1.90), which is the ticket for occasional travellers but which is also widely used by the lowest incomes and only +40 cents on the ticket book which goes from €14.50 to €14.90.
- The freeze on the price of long-distance Origin-Destination tickets above €7 (on a Paris-Suburbs route, €6.5 on a suburb-suburbs route)
The monthly Navigo pass for all zones will see a moderate increase of €2.2 (from €73 to €75.2). This rate is always the best price for the best offer in the world. In ticket comparison, a monthly all-zone pass costs €379 in London (€94 to use only buses and trams), €100.50 in Berlin and €89.50 in Madrid.