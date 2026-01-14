Your transport jingle will change in 2026

As is the case on metro line 14, it happens that several operators operate the same line on behalf of Île-de-France Mobilités.

On line 14, there are no less than four. Four jingles on the same line would have created confusion for the traveller, who does not travel with one operator or another, but travels on the same network: that of the Ile-de-France transport network.

By choosing a single sound for an entire network, the travel experience is simplified

The year 2026 was the right time to create this new identity with the opening of the new metro line 18 and the continued opening to competition.

With this new unique sound identity, which will be broadcast in all transport in Île-de-France - metro, train, bus, tram, RER and even the brand new C1 - Île-de-France cable, Mobilités is pursuing its primary objective: to offer a simple, legible and consistent travel experience to passengers, across the entire network.

And in such a vast network, made up of eight departments, thousands of lines, different operators and millions of passengers with very different needs and habits, creating unity is a major challenge.