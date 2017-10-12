New bus line to Villages Nature (77)

Nature villages served by bus line 47

The new line 47 operated by the Seine-et-Marne bus network "PEP'S" reinforces the public transport service of this new tourist destination (open since September 1, 2017), located in the municipalities of Villeneuve-le-Comte, Bailly-Romainvilliers and Serris.

Villages Nature expects that 30% of its customers (300,000 visitors per year) will take public transport. Between 900 and 1,500 tourists are expected to use this line every day.