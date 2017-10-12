New bus line to Villages Nature (77)
Nature villages served by bus line 47
The new line 47 operated by the Seine-et-Marne bus network "PEP'S" reinforces the public transport service of this new tourist destination (open since September 1, 2017), located in the municipalities of Villeneuve-le-Comte, Bailly-Romainvilliers and Serris.
Villages Nature expects that 30% of its customers (300,000 visitors per year) will take public transport. Between 900 and 1,500 tourists are expected to use this line every day.
A reinforced bus network in Seine-et-Marne
The new line 47 is part of the series of bus lines that Île-de-France Mobilités is creating or strengthening on the PEP'S network, in order to respond to the very strong demographic growth in the eastern sector of Marne-la-Vallée. In addition to the creation of line 47, Île-de-France Mobilités is also strengthening line 32 (Gare de Val d'Europe – Gare de Tournan) and line 34 (Gare de Val-d'Europe – Gare de Marne-la-Vallée Chessy). Line 35, between Marne-la-Vallée Chessy station and Bailly-Romainvilliers, was also recently created to serve 5 municipalities in the area. The total cost of this investment in the reinforcement of the PEP'S network's offer amounts to more than €11 million over 4 years, including nearly €9.8 million financed by Île-de-France Mobilités.