A new regional numbering for the Île-de-France bus network

The Ile-de-France bus network is made up of about 1,900 lines. Lines whose numbering systems coexist, but do not resemble each other with very different names (1, TEx, 340, 95-02, 11L) and duplicates in line numbers (there are 19 lines 2 on the current bus network) which complicate the understanding of the network.

In order to facilitate traffic on the network, the understanding of passengers, the operation of route calculation applications and in particular to consolidate the project to build a single and global public transport network on a regional scale, the primary ambition of Île-de-France Mobilités, a new single numbering system will be deployed in Île-de-France.