Extension of the T3b to Porte Dauphine: discover the names of the future stations
On the T3b tram line in Paris, the start of tests scheduled for October 2023 announces the end of the work and the time for the official announcement of the names of the 7 new stations created between Porte d'Asnières and Porte Dauphine.
Tests (first static, then dynamic and finally dry runs) that will last six months, before commissioning scheduled for spring 2024.
The future name of the 7 new T3b stations unveiled
To the west of Porte d'Asnières, the T3b tram line extends to Place Dauphine (16th arrondissement of Paris), serving the municipalities of Levallois-Perret and Neuilly-sur-Seine thanks to 7 new stations:
- Square Sainte-Odile
- Porte de Champerret
- Thérèse Pierre
- Anny Flore
- Porte Maillot (Palais des Congrès)
- Anna de Noailles
- Porte Dauphine (Avenue Foch)
Three stations retain the name of the Gate they serve
Three of the new T3b stations will serve the Portes Parisiennes and their connections with metros 1, 2 and 3 and RER C and E.
For the good understanding of passengers and to facilitate orientation on the network, they will keep their names: Porte de Champerret, Porte Maillot (Palais des Congrès) and Porte Dauphine (Avenue Foch).
Female personalities in the spotlight
In line with the commitment of Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France region and Île-de-France Mobilités, to promote more and more female figures on the Île-de-France transport network, four new T3b stations are named after illustrious women.
On the extension, you will discover the stops Anna de Noailles (poet and novelist), Thérèse Pierre (resistance fighter during the Second World War) and Anny Flore (singer and actress). The existing Porte d'Asnières station was renamed after the pianist Marguerite Long.
Square Sainte-Odile, a new station just a stone's throw from the Porte de Courcelles
This station, located a few minutes from the Porte de Courcelles, highlights a key place in the district it serves : the Sainte-Odile church and its unique architecture, as well as the pleasant eponymous square that adjoins it.
Choosing a station name: how does it work?
The name of a tram, bus or metro station is always a consultation. Consultation between Île-de-France Mobilités, local stakeholders, the transport company and the project owner (the company in charge of the work).
The choice of the name of a station born at the same time:
- A desire to reflect contemporary society and its history, by honoring famous women and men,
- A search for the enhancement of the territory with names that echo the history of the place and the life of the inhabitants,
- And of a mission, that of helping Ile-de-France residents to find their way around and easily orient themselves on the network with strategic names that make the link with a street, a monument, a district or a municipality nearby (in the case of line termini).
Example: the Saint-Paul (Le Marais) stop on line 1 refers to both the 3rd arrondissement district of Paris (Le Marais) and the beautiful red-door parish located a few meters from the station (the Saint-Paul Saint-Louis parish).
The extension of the T3b tram in figures
- 7 new stations
- An additional 3.2 km
- 12 minutes between Porte d'Asnières and Porte Dauphine
- 1 tram every 4 minutes during rush hour and 8 minutes during off-peak hours
- A service 7 days a week from 5 a.m. to 0:30 a.m. (and 1:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays)