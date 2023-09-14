Extension of the T3b to Porte Dauphine: discover the names of the future stations

Three stations retain the name of the Gate they serve

Three of the new T3b stations will serve the Portes Parisiennes and their connections with metros 1, 2 and 3 and RER C and E.

For the good understanding of passengers and to facilitate orientation on the network, they will keep their names: Porte de Champerret, Porte Maillot (Palais des Congrès) and Porte Dauphine (Avenue Foch).

Female personalities in the spotlight

In line with the commitment of Valérie Pécresse, President of the Île-de-France region and Île-de-France Mobilités, to promote more and more female figures on the Île-de-France transport network, four new T3b stations are named after illustrious women.

On the extension, you will discover the stops Anna de Noailles (poet and novelist), Thérèse Pierre (resistance fighter during the Second World War) and Anny Flore (singer and actress). The existing Porte d'Asnières station was renamed after the pianist Marguerite Long.

Square Sainte-Odile, a new station just a stone's throw from the Porte de Courcelles

This station, located a few minutes from the Porte de Courcelles, highlights a key place in the district it serves : the Sainte-Odile church and its unique architecture, as well as the pleasant eponymous square that adjoins it.