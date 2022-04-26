A collaborative work of art to say goodbye to the t+ ticket book
We've been preparing for it since autumn 2021 and the time has come: it's time to say goodbye to the cardboard t+ ticket books and to give pride of place to the Liberté+ (nominative) and Easy (non-nominative and transferable) passes.
Why put an end to the cardboard t+ ticket book?
For the past three years, Île-de-France Mobilités has been modernising and dematerialising your transport tickets. The aim is to make your life easier with a range of passes and subscriptions that are better suited to the needs and lifestyles of all travellers.
It is also to preserve the environment, the dematerialization of transport tickets makes it possible to avoid the use of millions of cardboard tickets that are often thrown on the ground... And when you know that a ticket takes between one and two years to degrade, you understand the importance of gradually doing without it.
Celebrating the end of the t+ ticket book
This is why Île-de-France Mobilités, RATP and Transilien SNCF have come up with a joint operation to say goodbye, all together, and especially with you, around a collaborative AND monumental work of art.
A work that will be created before your eyes, in the heart of the Saint-Lazare train station in Paris, by the street artist Madame. A work made up of used t+ tickets that you will have left in dedicated collectors, installed in ten stations in Île-de-France.
A collaborative work in 3 stages
Time 1 - from 6 to 18 May : collectors will be installed in 10 stations in the Ile-de-France region, where you can deposit your used t+ tickets
Time 2 - from 19 to 20 May : Madame settles in the morning at the Saint-Lazare station to build the work
Time 3 - May 20th : it's the big reveal! You will be able to follow live the finalization of the collaborative work by the artist Madame
10 stations to drop off your used T+ tickets
Do you want to participate in Madame's collaborative work?
So, drop off your used t+ tickets at 10 Parisian stations from 6 to 18 May:
- Châtelet (M4)
- Champs-Élysées-Clémenceau (M1)
- Denfert-Rochereau (RER B)
- Gare de Lyon (M1 and 14)
- Paris Saint-Lazare (Transilien lines L and J)
- Paris Est (Transilien line P)
- Paris Gare du Nord (Transilien lines H and K)
- Paris Montparnasse (Transilien line N)
- Republic (M3, 5, 8, 9 and 11)
- Trocadero (M6 and 9)
Try to win a numbered print of this work by Madame
Do you like Madame's work? So subscribe between April 26 and May 18, 2022 to the Instagram account dedicated to the creation of this collaborative work. Two registrants will be drawn at random and each will win 1 numbered print of the work of the artist Madame, with a unit value of €200.
Discovering Madame
Madame is a street artist from the Ile-de-France region who likes to compose very contemporary works from elements from the past: engravings, old papers, wood, fabrics... Materials that allow him to compose collages that show a dialogue between text and image.
Madame first worked in small format and volume, in the intimacy of her studio, before transposing her creations into large posters that she put up in the street. And, tomorrow, in the heart of the Saint-Lazare train station, thanks to your t+ tickets!