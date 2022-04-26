A collaborative work of art to say goodbye to the t+ ticket book

We've been preparing for it since autumn 2021 and the time has come: it's time to say goodbye to the cardboard t+ ticket books and to give pride of place to the Liberté+ (nominative) and Easy (non-nominative and transferable) passes.

Why put an end to the cardboard t+ ticket book?

For the past three years, Île-de-France Mobilités has been modernising and dematerialising your transport tickets. The aim is to make your life easier with a range of passes and subscriptions that are better suited to the needs and lifestyles of all travellers.

It is also to preserve the environment, the dematerialization of transport tickets makes it possible to avoid the use of millions of cardboard tickets that are often thrown on the ground... And when you know that a ticket takes between one and two years to degrade, you understand the importance of gradually doing without it.