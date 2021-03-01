Opening of passenger rail transport lines to competition in Île-de-France: Operators' information day

The rail network in Île-de-France is one of the densest and most complex networks in Europe and the world. With more than 3,500 kilometres of track and nearly 395 passenger stations, 3.5 million passengers per day and around 5,600 trains per day, including 4,200 passenger rail operations serving the country daily, it is the second busiest rail network in the world after Tokyo.

Île-de-France Mobilités, the transport organising authority for Île-de-France, is organising an information day for transport operators as part of the opening up of its rail network to competition. This day will take place on March 10, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. by videoconference.

The objective is to present the allotment and the timetable for opening up passenger rail transport lines to competition and to respond to operators wishing to know the conditions required to respond to calls for tenders: roles and responsibilities of the various players, characteristics of the network and technical specifications.

Interested transport operators are invited to register before 3 March 2021 by sending an email to the following address: [email protected] with the following information: Company Name / Contact (Name) / Phone Number / Email Address