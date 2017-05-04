Opening of the Porte Marguerite de Navarre, new direct access to the Châtelet-Les Halles station

A technical challenge that is coming to an end

The work, co-financed by the RATP, the Île-de-France Region and the City of Paris, was carried out on the site of a former car park, part of which still remains. It was therefore necessary to completely demolish the existing structure while preserving the neighbouring buildings to create this new access with a width of 13 metres and a depth of about 20 metres. In keeping with the metropolitan tradition, the Porte takes up the codes of the small tiles of Parisian resorts, while making them brighter, through the use of glass and brushed stainless steel. In this ticket, the Porte Marguerite de Navarre represents a real technical feat!

The work will continue during the summer with the rehabilitation of Place Marguerite de Navarre carried out by the City of Paris, while the two lifts will be put into service in June. The Châtelet-Les Halles station is already accessible from the road to all audiences, thanks to the three lifts located at Porte Lescot and Place Carrée.