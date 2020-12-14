The northern extension of line 14 to Mairie de Saint-Ouen / Région Île-de-France is open!

Focus on the route of the extension of line 14

To carry out the extension of metro 14, four stations have been created (Pont Cardinet, Porte de Clichy, Clichy Saint-Ouen and Mairie de Saint-Ouen / Île-de-France Region), and 5.8km of new tracks have been built.

After the inauguration of the first stations of the extension in December 2020, the Porte de Clichy station was opened on January 28, 2021 to complete this new northern portion of Line 14.

New connections are now possible for passengers on line 14, in particular with Tram T3b, with line C, or with metro line 13.