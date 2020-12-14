The northern extension of line 14 to Mairie de Saint-Ouen / Région Île-de-France is open!
Focus on the route of the extension of line 14
To carry out the extension of metro 14, four stations have been created (Pont Cardinet, Porte de Clichy, Clichy Saint-Ouen and Mairie de Saint-Ouen / Île-de-France Region), and 5.8km of new tracks have been built.
After the inauguration of the first stations of the extension in December 2020, the Porte de Clichy station was opened on January 28, 2021 to complete this new northern portion of Line 14.
New connections are now possible for passengers on line 14, in particular with Tram T3b, with line C, or with metro line 13.
The northern extension of line 14 summarized in a few figures:
- 4 new stations
- 5.8 km of new tracks
- 1 min 45 minutes between each metro during rush hour
- 3 municipalities served
- 96,100 inhabitants and 72,000 jobs served
With the extension of line 14, line 13 breathes!
The extension of line 14 to Mairie de Saint-Ouen / Région Île-de-France will have the effect of relieving congestion on line 13, which is particularly busy north of Saint-Lazare, and improving the transport conditions of its 610,000 daily users.
Indeed, thanks to its extension, line 14 now represents a significant alternative for many passengers of line 13, which will be relieved of about a quarter of its passengers on its northern part.
New stations ready to welcome you
With wide staircases, brand new validators and a neat lighting atmosphere, the new stations have everything to please you. A look at their architecture:
In parallel with the extension, the Metro 14 stations are being modernised to accommodate new passengers in the best possible conditions.
A new maintenance and storage site where the new metros are parked and maintained has also been built in Saint-Ouen, in the Docks concerted development zone.
A new metro to accompany the extension: welcome to the MP14!
In order to support the evolution of line 14 over several years (the latter will also be extended to the south as far as Orly airport), a new, longer metro with 8 cars compared to 6 for the previous trains, has arrived on the line: the MP14.
The first trains have already been running on the line since last October, and the new trains delivered will gradually replace the old ones.
Your bus lines adapt to the extension
To facilitate your access to the line and improve your travels, your local transport offer is evolving.
Here is the list of bus lines reorganized on December 14 at the arrival of line 14 at Mairie de Saint-Ouen / Île-de-France Region:
- In the Clichy Sud sector, the routes of lines 138, 173, 174 and 274 have been modified and their frequencies have been increased.
- In the Clichy Nord sector, the routes of lines 140 and 237 are extended; those of lines 66, 85, 173 and 340 are modified; The majority of the frequencies on these lines are reinforced.
- In the Paris sector, the routes of lines 28 and 163 are extended; those of lines 66, 94 and 341 have been modified; The frequencies of lines 31 and 66 are reinforced.
See you soon on the extension of line 14 to Mairie de Saint-Ouen / Île-de-France Region !