Opening of the Navigo reimbursement site after the national interprofessional strike

T+ tickets and origin/destination tickets, short passes (Mobilis, Navigo jour, Tickets Jeune Week End / Forfait Jeunes Week-End, Paris visite), Navigo Liberté +, and the Amethyst pass are not affected.

How will I be reimbursed?

For Annual and Imagine R subscribers paying in monthly installments:

The compensation will take the form of a bank transfer (the denomination on your account will be "remb.navigo greve"), unless the request is made in the middle of the month: in this case, you will not be charged for the next monthly payment.

For people who have not subscribed during this period:

In this case, the compensation will be sent to you by cheque letter.

Are you having a problem with your claim for compensation?

Has your claim been interrupted and you can't reach the compensation form again?

Here's how to do it:

Clear your web browser's cache (or "Clear login data");

return to the site;

Re-enter your pass number and date of birth. The form will then be accessible and you will be able to validate your request.



Haven't received your acknowledgement email?

These emails are indeed sent, but given the high demand on the site, they can take up to several hours to reach their recipient.

Can't fill in the boxes on the form?

We advise you to use a computer to fill out this form. It is also preferable to use the Chrome or Firefox browser.

If you are using a smartphone, it is possible to view the desktop version of the site (available in Chrome settings) in order to be able to fill in the form.

The technical team is currently working on improving the compatibility of the different browsers.

Do you get a message that your date of birth is incorrect?



Your date of birth may not have been recorded when you took out your policy or it may have been set to a default value. You can go to the Navigo Services Agency / Club Counters or to the Navigo Services Counters to update and try a request again the next day.

Are you using a Navigo on a smartphone and your Calypso number is refused?

In this case, you must enter one or more zeros in front of your Calypso number, in order to reach 10 characters. In the near future, these zeros will be automatically added by the site.

As a reminder: applications can be submitted until March 12, 2020. In addition, an email address dedicated to claims in the event of a refusal of compensation will be available from February 27, 2020.

Thank you for your kindness and patience during this complex and large-scale compensation operation.