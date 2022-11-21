Pam: the regionalization of the Pam service continues

Pam: How does it work?

The principle of Pam is that a driver comes to pick up a person with reduced mobility, disabled or dependent, with an adapted vehicle, to drop him off at the address of his choice. If a trip can be booked occasionally, it is also possible to schedule regular trips, to go to work for example.

Note, however, that if the service is available 7 days a week, from 6 a.m. to midnight (and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday in Paris), occasional trips must be booked at least 48 hours in advance.

To be able to access this service, you must first apply for membership at the Pam agency, which is responsible for the home of the person who wishes to benefit from the service.