Pam: the regionalization of the Pam service continues
Key figures / The Pam service has 12,000 active users who make a total of 730,000 trips. Operation 7 days a week, all year round between 6 a.m. and 00 a.m. The WFP relies on the following service resources: 630 employees, 400 vehicles.
What is Pam? It is a public on-demand transport service designed to facilitate travel for people with reduced mobility.
If in some departments, the conditions and prices are not the same from one department to another, this will no longer be the case soon: the departmental PAMs have become the Pam Francilien since April 1st and it continues!
Pam: How does it work?
The principle of Pam is that a driver comes to pick up a person with reduced mobility, disabled or dependent, with an adapted vehicle, to drop him off at the address of his choice. If a trip can be booked occasionally, it is also possible to schedule regular trips, to go to work for example.
Note, however, that if the service is available 7 days a week, from 6 a.m. to midnight (and 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday in Paris), occasional trips must be booked at least 48 hours in advance.
To be able to access this service, you must first apply for membership at the Pam agency, which is responsible for the home of the person who wishes to benefit from the service.
The organization of the Pam Francilien service operates through regional governance with: a single service center, two service operating areas*, a service center controller and a service operations controller.
There are two areas of exploitation*:
- Scope 1: 78, 75, 92, 94 and 91, are the subject of a contract that will start at the end of 2022 with gradual changeovers of the departments.
- Scope 2: 95, 93, 77, are the subject of a contract that will start at the end of 2023 with gradual changeovers by the departments.
Simpler operation, on a regional scale
Today, Pam is not a unified service, from one Ile-de-France department to another, the conditions and especially the rates are not the same.
It is to put an end to these disparities that Pam is gradually reorganizing itself to offer you a unified service, on the scale of the entire Île-de-France.
Objectives: more uniformity and clarity, for all the 12,000 active users of Pam who make a total of 730,000 trips each year.
What does regionalisation change?
Regionalized PAM is: a unified pricing policy and the creation of a one-stop shop.
Prices for the Pam Francilien service
Prices will be more precise, defined according to the distance of the journey.
Previously, they were classified under four categories of journey length. From 12 July 2023, prices will now be classified into nine fare zones. Ranging from 2 euros for a distance between 0 and 15 km, to 14 euros for journeys of 50 km and more.
Table presenting the rates per person and per trip according to the distance of the journey as the crow flies:
- 500 m-15 km: 2.00 euros
-15-20 km: 3.20 euros
-20-25 km: 4.00 euros
-25-30 km: 5.00 euros
- 30-35 km: 6.25 euros
- 35-40 km: 7.80 euros
- 40-45 km: 9.75 euros
-45-50 km: 12.20 euros
-50 km and +: 14.00 euros
Make a reservation on the Pam Francilien service
On the reservation side, all the departments already integrated into the Ile-de-France Pam have a one-stop shop.
As the departments enter the system, the Pam service centre in the Ile-de-France region therefore becomes the preferred point of contact for all your requests for information, but also for registering or booking a journey.
Regionalization of Pam: what does not change
- How the service works
- No loss of service
- No need to re-register
- User accounts will switch automatically, only a validation of personal data will be requested
- Regular bookings will be resumed. Opening of occasional bookings 1 month before the date of the department's switchover to the regionalised service
Île-de-France Mobilités improves travel for people with reduced mobility. A single reservation center for all Ile-de-France residents, an identical service accessible to all under the same conditions, a single pricing for the user, regardless of the place of residence, easy + travel between departments with a better quality of service
Regionalization of Pam: the timetable
Regionalisation will take place gradually, department by department, between April 2023 and August 2025.
- Since 1 April 2023, Val-de-Marne has been included in the regionalised Pam service in the Ile-de-France region,
- From July 12, 2023, Paris is also part of it,
- Then Essonne, from 4 October 2023
- Seine-et-Marne will switch to the new system on February 16, 2024
- Yvelines and Hauts-de-Seine, July 11, 2024
- Seine-Saint-Denis will join the regionalised WFP from 25 November 2024
- And finally, for the Val-d'Oise it will be September 1, 2025