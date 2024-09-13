Parade of Champions: all the information you need to get there
A last celebration for all the medal-winning athletes, decorated by the President of the Republic, but also a last great popular celebration for all those who made the Paris 2024 Games a success: this is the Parade of Champions on Saturday 14 February.
How to get around during the Parade of Champions?
At the request of the Paris Police Prefecture, the following stations will be closed or not served from 12 noon:
- RER and metros: the Charles de Gaulle – Étoile station will be closed
- Metro: Franklin D. Roosevelt, George V and Argentine stops will not be served
- metro: traffic will be interrupted between Trocadéro and Charles de Gaulle - Étoile
As for your bus lines, some may be diverted, and stops not served.
To find out which stations will be closed, which bus lines will be diverted: go to the Anticipate the Games website and the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application.