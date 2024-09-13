Parade of Champions: all the information you need to get there

At the request of the Paris Police Prefecture, the following stations will be closed or not served from 12 noon:

RER and metros: the Charles de Gaulle – Étoile station will be closed

will be closed Metro: Franklin D. Roosevelt, George V and Argentine stops will not be served

will not be served metro: traffic will be interrupted between Trocadéro and Charles de Gaulle - Étoile

As for your bus lines, some may be diverted, and stops not served.

To find out which stations will be closed, which bus lines will be diverted: go to the Anticipate the Games website and the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application.