Simplified journeys between Île-de-France and Centre-Val de Loire
One medium, two networks
No more juggling between several vehicles for travel on the Paris-Dreux and Paris-Montargis-Gien-Briare lines.
Today, 7,000 passengers must combine two subscriptions and two separate devices – the Rémi Zen card in Centre-Val de Loire and the Passe Navigo Annuel in Île-de-France – for their home-work journeys between the two regions.
With the Navigo-Rémi Pass, a single support will allow them to travel between the two regions.
Navigo-Rémi pass: what are the advantages?
- A single common support for both subscriptions to be presented during inspections (on both transport networks)
- Half the administrative costs : a single certificate to be presented to the employer to be reimbursed
- The Navigo-Rémi Pass can be used in Île-de-France under the same conditions as a classic Navigo Pass, while being recognised on the routes concerned in Centre-Val de Loire
Who is concerned?
Rémi Zen annual subscribers who also have an annual Navigo subscription.
How to benefit from it?
Subscribers will be able to register and apply online in October, for entry into service on November 3, 2025.
- The Pass will be received by mail with a hologram sticker to be affixed to it
- The necessary explanations will be sent by post by the end of October
Which routes are concerned?
- Paris-Montargis-Gien-Briare axis: Dordives, Ferrières – Fontenay, Montargis, Nogent sur Vernisson, Gien, Briare
- Paris-Dreux axis: Marchezais-Broué, Dreux
One more step towards ever more fluid mobility
The Navigo-Rémi Pass is the symbol of enhanced cooperation between the Centre-Val de Loire Region and Île-de-France Mobilités.
It marks a new step towards simplifying daily travel in Île-de-France.