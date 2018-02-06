Take part in the 2018 mobility trophies!

Trophies: what for?

The PDUIF determines the principles governing the organisation of the transport of people and goods, traffic and parking in the Île-de-France region. It defines the actions to be taken by all mobility stakeholders in the Île-de-France region: local authorities, companies, transport operators, associations, etc. One of the keys to the success of the PDUIF lies in the mobilization of the many mobility stakeholders in the Île-de-France region. As the organising authority for sustainable mobility, Île-de-France Mobilités plays the role of pilot and has set up animation tools for the implementation of the PDUIF at all levels.

The Mobility Trophies are there to reward exemplary actions that comply with the PDUIF. They encourage emulation between actors by widely sharing good practices so that they can be replicated throughout the Ile-de-France region.

This year, the Trophies will be placed under the sign of innovation. Four categories are open for applications: