Take part in the 2018 mobility trophies!
Trophies: what for?
The PDUIF determines the principles governing the organisation of the transport of people and goods, traffic and parking in the Île-de-France region. It defines the actions to be taken by all mobility stakeholders in the Île-de-France region: local authorities, companies, transport operators, associations, etc. One of the keys to the success of the PDUIF lies in the mobilization of the many mobility stakeholders in the Île-de-France region. As the organising authority for sustainable mobility, Île-de-France Mobilités plays the role of pilot and has set up animation tools for the implementation of the PDUIF at all levels.
The Mobility Trophies are there to reward exemplary actions that comply with the PDUIF. They encourage emulation between actors by widely sharing good practices so that they can be replicated throughout the Ile-de-France region.
This year, the Trophies will be placed under the sign of innovation. Four categories are open for applications:
- innovative solutions for passenger mobility (category open to local authorities only),
- innovative solutions for passenger mobility (category open to companies and other stakeholders),
- innovative solutions for the transport of goods,
- solutions implemented for the application of the reform of paid on-street parking.
Different Trophies lined up
The Trophies are open to all Ile-de-France mobility players and to all initiatives. Local authorities and transport operators are naturally invited to apply, but companies, associations and partners are also welcome.
To apply, simply download the application form from the PDUIF website www.pduif.fr then send a complete file in electronic version to the address [email protected] no later than 2 March 2018.
How are the winners chosen?
A jury of elected officials, experts and representatives of the economic and associative world will meet to select the winners of each category. The projects submitted to the jury will be selected according to their innovation potential and their coherence with the challenges and actions defined by the PDUIF.
A fifth winner will be selected by an online vote open to all and in particular to mobility stakeholders in Île-de-France.
The winners will receive their trophy at the Assises de la Mobilité, which will be held on 5 April 2018. This afternoon of debate will be chaired by Stéphane Beaudet, Vice-President of the Île-de-France Region and Île-de-France Mobilités.
Each winner will be rewarded with a 2-3 minute film featuring the winning action.