Lost or stolen Navigo pass? The price of its replacement is changing.

Since July 1, 2023, for holders of imagine R, Navigo Month and Week, Amethyst pass, for beneficiaries of the Solidarity Transport Pricing and a Navigo Liberté + contract, the following acts will be possible against the payment of a lump sum of 15 euros:

Remanufacturing following loss/theft*

(in case of presentation of a report of theft with violence, the replacement is free of charge) Remanufacturing following an HS pass due to the customer

Remanufacturing following a photo change for personal convenience

Remanufacture following confiscation

Remanufacturing following deliberate degradation

*By logging into their personal space, imagine R subscribers can declare the loss or theft of their pass online, apply for renewal on the internet and collect their new pass in click & collect.