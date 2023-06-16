Lost or stolen Navigo pass? The price of its replacement is changing.
Since July 1, 2023, for holders of imagine R, Navigo Month and Week, Amethyst pass, for beneficiaries of the Solidarity Transport Pricing and a Navigo Liberté + contract, the following acts will be possible against the payment of a lump sum of 15 euros:
- Remanufacturing following loss/theft* (in case of presentation of a report of theft with violence, the replacement is free of charge)
- Remanufacturing following an HS pass due to the customer
- Remanufacturing following a photo change for personal convenience
- Remanufacture following confiscation
- Remanufacturing following deliberate degradation
*By logging into their personal space, imagine R subscribers can declare the loss or theft of their pass online, apply for renewal on the internet and collect their new pass in click & collect.
How do I get my pass replaced?
The declaration of loss or theft and the replacement of the Navigo pass are made at the carriers' sales agency, at certain RATP counters or Navigo SNCF Services Desks :
- by the holder of the Navigo pass on presentation of an identity document,
- by a third party on behalf of the holder of the Navigo pass, upon presentation of the identity documents of the third party and the holder of the Navigo pass and a power of attorney signed by the latter.
For more information, see the FAQ