Plan to improve the Île-de-France bus network, 90 bus lines reinforced
For Valérie Pécresse, President of Île-de-France Mobilités: "As part of the "Revolution in Transport", we have worked for a long time with local elected officials, transport operators and passengers to ensure that there is a better bus offer in Île-de-France. They must come more often, for longer, especially at night and at weekends, and take into account the changes in each territory, new neighbourhoods and employment areas. It can also be an immediate response for travellers from the outer suburbs who do not have access to any means of transport. That's why we modify certain lines, that we create new ones. In two years, we have already improved 250 bus lines, with a particular focus on the Noctilien night bus network, which is increasing in power and replacing the rail network when it is closed."
Adapting the service to the needs of passengers
In order to offer a more continuous service over time and to better respond to changes in the pace of life as well as to current urban developments, improvements can relate to:
- More buses at peak times in order to improve the comfort conditions of passengers,
- More buses at off-peak hours on weekdays and weekends to better meet needs during these periods,
- Extend the hours in the evening,
- Adapt routes, frequencies and amplitudes to serve new districts, public services, business or leisure areas,
- Continue the deployment of the Noctilien plan with the extension and reinforcement of several.
At this Council, taking into account the modified lines of the Noctilien network, 90 lines (20 for the network operated by the RATP and nearly 70 lines in the inner and outer suburbs) are subject to modifications.
