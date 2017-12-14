Plan to improve the Île-de-France bus network, 90 bus lines reinforced

Adapting the service to the needs of passengers

In order to offer a more continuous service over time and to better respond to changes in the pace of life as well as to current urban developments, improvements can relate to:

More buses at peak times in order to improve the comfort conditions of passengers,

More buses at off-peak hours on weekdays and weekends to better meet needs during these periods,

Extend the hours in the evening,

Adapt routes, frequencies and amplitudes to serve new districts, public services, business or leisure areas,

Continue the deployment of the Noctilien plan with the extension and reinforcement of several.

At this Council, taking into account the modified lines of the Noctilien network, 90 lines (20 for the network operated by the RATP and nearly 70 lines in the inner and outer suburbs) are subject to modifications.