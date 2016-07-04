Plan to modernise the Paris-Est network
Several short-, medium- and long-term measures are proposed to take account of the increase in ridership on these lines (+3.8% per year between 2010 and 2015 for line P, +2.4% between 2008 and 2012 for line E).
Within the framework of this Master Plan, many actions will be undertaken over the next 15 years, in particular:
- Renewed infrastructure
- An offer adapted to the needs of travellers
- Improved passenger information
- Accessible stations
Longer term (2025-2030)
The plan to modernise the Paris-Est network provides in particular:
- On line P, the electrification of the La Ferté-Milon branch, to be confirmed on the basis of the studies to be updated;
- On line E, the addition of a train between Nanterre and Gagny and between Nanterre and Val-de-Fontenay, to be confirmed on the basis of the counts carried out in 2016;
- On lines E and P, the extension of the terminus trains from Chelles to Lagny, to be confirmed on the basis of the counts carried out in 2016.