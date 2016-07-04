Plan to modernise the Paris-Est network

Several short-, medium- and long-term measures are proposed to take account of the increase in ridership on these lines (+3.8% per year between 2010 and 2015 for line P, +2.4% between 2008 and 2012 for line E).

Within the framework of this Master Plan, many actions will be undertaken over the next 15 years, in particular:

  • Renewed infrastructure
  • An offer adapted to the needs of travellers
  • Improved passenger information
  • Accessible stations

Longer term (2025-2030)

The plan to modernise the Paris-Est network provides in particular:

  • On line P, the electrification of the La Ferté-Milon branch, to be confirmed on the basis of the studies to be updated;
  • On line E, the addition of a train between Nanterre and Gagny and between Nanterre and Val-de-Fontenay, to be confirmed on the basis of the counts carried out in 2016;
  • On lines E and P, the extension of the terminus trains from Chelles to Lagny, to be confirmed on the basis of the counts carried out in 2016.