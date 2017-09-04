New Dog Detection Teams: Dogs Trained to Detect Explosives

45 to 55 minutes saved for Ile-de-France travellers

An RER line disrupted at rush hour by a suspicious package takes two to three hours to return to normal traffic. SNCF (SNCF Transilien and the National Directorate of Security) have worked, at the request of Ile-de-France Mobilités, on the deployment of 20 canine detection teams composed of a dog handler associated with a dog specially trained to detect explosives.

This system should make it possible to carry out a "search for clues" in 5 to 15 minutes, compared to more than an hour in the absence of such teams, which will increase the efficiency of the SUGE teams and therefore fight more effectively against possible malicious acts.

The deployment objective is to have 20 operational brigades by the end of 2017, 12 are already on the ground. The overall cost of the project is €6 million over 3 years (2017 to 2019) co-financed by Ile-de-France Mobilités and SNCF.