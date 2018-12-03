More services to support the overhaul of the RER D offer
To support the redesign of line D, Île-de-France Mobilités is committed to:
- 13 reinforced bus lines in connection with trains.
- More services in the stations of Corbeil-Essonnes, Viry-Châtillon and Juvisy (comfort, information and safety),
- New, more modern trains from the start of the 2019 school year
A development of the bus offer to accompany this change
Île-de-France Mobilités has conducted a study to strengthen the bus service on the Malesherbes, Melun left bank, the Plateau and the Evry Valley branches.
The objective is to offer passengers an offer adapted to the overhaul of the line D offer and to allow them to avoid the connection at Corbeil-Essonnes or Juvisy/Viry.
To this end, several principles have been adopted at the level of each station in the south of the RER D line:
- Offer more possible connections with trains on line D or line C during peak hours, to facilitate access to the station
- Allow a faster bus link to the direct branches of the RER towards Paris (Plateau d'Evry and Melun on the right bank) or Viry/Juvisy and Corbeil-Essonnes, or even the Transilien R
- Strengthen the network network during off-peak hours, in the evening and at weekends
This project, set up on 10 December 2018, concerns 13 bus lines, on several networks between Juvisy and the Milly-la-Forêt sector.
These developments in bus services represent more than 770,000 additional commercial kilometres and an investment of €3.5 million per year.
Strengthening the link between the 2 branches of the RER D thanks to the Ris-Organgis and Orangis-Bois de l'Epine bus link
Route of the 418 bus line. Line 418 strengthens the link between the stations of RIS-ORANGIS and ORANGIS - BOIS DE L'EPINE.
The Val d'Essonne bus lines, in order to offer more connections with the RER
Route of the Val d'Essonne bus lines, 201, 203, 205, 206A and 206B, 284-001, 284-002. Bus lines in the Val d'Essonne offer more connections with the RER.
Route of the Val d'Essonne bus lines. Bus 207, 208, 209. Line 207 is extended in order to connect the municipalities of Mennecy and Ormoy to the employment areas of Lisses-Villabé and to the Evry-Courcouronnes centre station (RER) from Mennecy (RER D).
Bus lines serve Soisy-sur-Seine and Etiolles, in order to allow direct access to the Evry-Courcouronnes Centre and Juvisy stations
Route of the Soisy-sur-Seine and Etoilles bus lines, buses 7002, 303, 305. Bus lines serving SOISY-SUR-SEINE and Etiolles allow direct access to the stations of Evry-Courcouronnes center and Juvisy.
A guaranteed connection at Montgeron station for passengers on lines IV and BM
Route of the bus line between Montgeron station and lines IV and BM. A guaranteed connection at Montgeron-Crosne station: the bus will be waiting if the RER is delayed.
More services in the stations
A major information and communication system will be deployed in the stations of Corbeil-Essonnes, Viry-Châtillon and Juvisy to accompany passengers during the launch of this new offer.
Substantial investments of €7 million have been made in these stations by the SNCF, Île-de-France Mobilités and the State to increase the number of shelters and seats on the platforms, improve signage, renovate platforms, security, but also provide new screens for passenger information and the development of station services such as, for example, connected spaces.
New, more modern trains from the start of the 2019 school year
From September 2019, passengers on the Malesherbes, Vallée and Littoral branches will benefit from new trains (Regio2N). These new-generation, more reliable trains are equipped with dynamic screens, air conditioning, electrical outlets and video protection cameras for more comfortable journeys.
Map of reinforced bus lines as of 10 December 2018