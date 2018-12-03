More services to support the overhaul of the RER D offer

A development of the bus offer to accompany this change

Île-de-France Mobilités has conducted a study to strengthen the bus service on the Malesherbes, Melun left bank, the Plateau and the Evry Valley branches.

The objective is to offer passengers an offer adapted to the overhaul of the line D offer and to allow them to avoid the connection at Corbeil-Essonnes or Juvisy/Viry.

To this end, several principles have been adopted at the level of each station in the south of the RER D line:

Offer more possible connections with trains on line D or line C during peak hours, to facilitate access to the station

during peak hours, to facilitate access to the station Allow a faster bus link to the direct branches of the RER towards Paris (Plateau d'Evry and Melun on the right bank) or Viry/Juvisy and Corbeil-Essonnes , or even the Transilien R

(Plateau d'Evry and Melun on the right bank) or , or even the Strengthen the network network during off-peak hours, in the evening and at weekends

This project, set up on 10 December 2018, concerns 13 bus lines, on several networks between Juvisy and the Milly-la-Forêt sector.

These developments in bus services represent more than 770,000 additional commercial kilometres and an investment of €3.5 million per year.