Make the most of New Year's Eve thanks to Île-de-France Mobilités

On December 31, metros, trains, RER and buses will run all night throughout the Île-de-France. Access to them will be free from 5 p.m. on 31 December 2017 to 12 noon on 1 January 2017. Île-de-France Mobilités is launching a large-scale communication campaign to raise awareness among Ile-de-France residents of the operation set up. All the details of the system are available on our Vianavigo app and maps and leaflets will be distributed in all stations and stations.

Île-de-France Mobilités will transport you to 2018 and also invites you to move all night long to the rhythms of its Deezer playlist!