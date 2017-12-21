Make the most of New Year's Eve thanks to Île-de-France Mobilités
On December 31, metros, trains, RER and buses will run all night throughout the Île-de-France. Access to them will be free from 5 p.m. on 31 December 2017 to 12 noon on 1 January 2017. Île-de-France Mobilités is launching a large-scale communication campaign to raise awareness among Ile-de-France residents of the operation set up. All the details of the system are available on our Vianavigo app and maps and leaflets will be distributed in all stations and stations.
Île-de-France Mobilités will transport you to 2018 and also invites you to move all night long to the rhythms of its Deezer playlist!
Thus, 10 train and RER lines, 6 metro lines as well as many bus lines (Noctiliens and special circuits) will operate all night.
From 2:15 a.m., 6 metro lines will continue to operate until 5:30 a.m. The stations of lines 1, 2, 4, 6, 9 and 14 shown on the map below will remain open. Please note that not all stations will be served.
At the end of the usual service, trains and RER trains will only run in the Paris-suburb direction on the branches that appear on the map below and will serve all the stations on their route. Lines A and B, on the other hand, will run in both directions.
The Noctilien network, in service from 0:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m., will be adapted for this special evening according to traffic constraints, safety perimeters and in addition to the rail network (train-RER, metro):
- the N01 and N02 bypass lines will run.
- the lines at the Châtelet terminus have been modified to adapt to the needs of passengers: N21 and N122 at Gare Montparnasse, N22 at Gare de Lyon, N23 at Gare de l'Est, N24 at Gare Saint-Lazare.
- two lines at the Gare de l'Est terminus are also modified: N144 to Gare de Lyon and N145 to Gare Montparnasse.
Route changes will be specified on board all vehicles on these lines.
- Transdev service extensions (Seine-Saint-Denis network): line 601 Le Raincy – Villemomble – Montfermeil RER / Montfermeil Hôpital, line 617 Aulnay-sous-Bois RER / Villepinte RER.
To find out the details of the municipalities served, contact the carrier: transdevtra.fr.
Late service extension of the Seine Saint-Denis network