Cable A: heading for the public inquiry!
Following the consultation that took place in 2017, new studies have made it possible to establish a more precise route and a definitive location for the future stations. These conclusions were unanimously approved by the Île-de-France Mobilités council on 11 July and presented to the general public at a public meeting on 16 October. Discover the final route of Cable A in video:
Continuous consultation as close as possible to the territory
Since the launch of the project, Île-de-France Mobilités has been conducting continuous consultation in the municipalities concerned by the project. The objective is to allow the inhabitants and stakeholders of the territory to be informed of the changes made to the project on the basis of the lessons learned from the preliminary consultation and the studies of the principle plan.
Several meetings were organised: on this occasion, the chosen route and the choices of location of the stations were presented to the inhabitants. The latter were able to share their questions and comments with the project leaders. Various communication media are available to residents to find out and express themselves about the project: the project's website and Facebook page, newsletters distributed throughout the territory, etc.
Next step: the public inquiry!
Residents will be invited to express their views on the project during the public utility inquiry! Conducted under the aegis of an independent commission of inquiry – responsible for ensuring that the public is properly informed, that the procedure is properly conducted and that the public is receiving comments – the public interest inquiry will lead, if the opinion issued by the commission is favourable, to the declaration of public utility issued by the Prefect. This is the last regulatory phase before the project is completed and work is launched.
See you this winter to participate in this new highlight of the life of the project!
A reliable and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional transport
This new means of transport meets the requirements of the terrain: the RD1 and the railway lines affect the daily movements of the inhabitants, cutting this territory of the Val-de-Marne in two. Cable A offers a new mobility solution to residents with:
- A guarantee of transport time. With Cable A, the 4.5km distance between the two ends of the line will be covered in 17 minutes. Without traffic congestion, punctuality and fluidity of cabin traffic is thus guaranteed.
- Enhanced accessibility. Each of the stations and cabins of Cable A will be 100% accessible to people with reduced mobility.
- A clean alternative to the car, less traffic jams and therefore less pollution for everyone's air quality.
This attractive and innovative means of transport will allow the densely populated districts of Bois-Matar (Villeneuve-Saint-Georges) and Temps-Durables (Limeil-Brévannes) to connect the entire network more quickly.
The next major stage of the project will take place this winter with the public inquiry, the last stage before the project becomes a reality, during which you will be invited to participate and give your opinion.