Cable A: heading for the public inquiry!

Continuous consultation as close as possible to the territory

Since the launch of the project, Île-de-France Mobilités has been conducting continuous consultation in the municipalities concerned by the project. The objective is to allow the inhabitants and stakeholders of the territory to be informed of the changes made to the project on the basis of the lessons learned from the preliminary consultation and the studies of the principle plan.

Several meetings were organised: on this occasion, the chosen route and the choices of location of the stations were presented to the inhabitants. The latter were able to share their questions and comments with the project leaders. Various communication media are available to residents to find out and express themselves about the project: the project's website and Facebook page, newsletters distributed throughout the territory, etc.