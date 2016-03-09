Extension of metro line 14 between Saint-Lazare and Mairie de Saint-Ouen

The tunnel boring machine will now be dismantled inside the tunnel and then reassembled at Pont Cardinet to dig this time in the direction of the Porte de Clichy and then to the future Clichy-Saint-Ouen station with a new shield, the front part of the tunnel boring machine including the cutting wheel. This second stage of excavation will begin in the summer of 2016 and will be completed in

Spring 2017.

Since the end of 2015, a second tunnel boring machine, called Solenne, has been building a 1390 m tunnel to the exit shaft located at the level of rue Marcel Cachin (Saint-Denis) via the future Mairie de Saint Ouen station on line 14. The end of the digging of this part of the tunnel is scheduled for the summer of 2016.

This tunnel boring machine will also build two other tunnel sections (500 metres) for the connection to the maintenance and storage site (SMR) which will be located in the new Docks de Saint-Ouen district and 340m to the future Clichy Saint-Ouen station.