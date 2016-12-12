Extension of metro line 11: start of work

Improvement of transport in the north-east of Paris

This extension will connect the current terminus, Mairie des Lilas, to the Rosny-Bois-Perrier station, currently served by line E. This extension is part of a broader context of improved transport in the entire north-east of Paris with, in particular, the modernisation of line B, the extension of tram 1 from Bobigny to Val de Fontenay and tram 4 to Clichy-sous-Bois – Montfermeil, tram 3b from Porte de la Chapelle to Porte d'Asnières, and the future metro line 15.

Extension of line 11: Six new stations and new trains

New metro train line 11 at the platform

Six new stations, one of which will be elevated, will punctuate the route: Serge Gainsbourg (Les Lilas), Place Carnot (Romainville and Noisy-le-Sec), Montreuil-Hôpital (Montreuil and Noisy-le-Sec), La Dhuys (Montreuil, Noisy-le-Sec and Rosny-sous-Bois), Coteaux-Beauclair (elevated station at the crossroads of Noisy-le-Sec and Rosny-sous-Bois) and Rosny-Bois-Perrier (Rosny-sous-Bois).

Trains will run at an interval of 1 minute and 45 minutes during rush hour, and the equipment will be completely renewed with five-car metro trains (new MP14 trains) when the extension is commissioned.

Key figures

  • 6 new stations
  • 6 km extension
  • 7 common areas served
  • And shortened travel times:
