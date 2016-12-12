Extension of metro line 11: start of work

Six new stations, one of which will be elevated, will punctuate the route: Serge Gainsbourg (Les Lilas), Place Carnot (Romainville and Noisy-le-Sec), Montreuil-Hôpital (Montreuil and Noisy-le-Sec), La Dhuys (Montreuil, Noisy-le-Sec and Rosny-sous-Bois), Coteaux-Beauclair (elevated station at the crossroads of Noisy-le-Sec and Rosny-sous-Bois) and Rosny-Bois-Perrier (Rosny-sous-Bois).

Trains will run at an interval of 1 minute and 45 minutes during rush hour, and the equipment will be completely renewed with five-car metro trains (new MP14 trains) when the extension is commissioned.