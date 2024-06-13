Line 11 has arrived in Rosny-sous-Bois

After several years of work, passengers can finally take the extension of metro line 11 to cross Seine-Saint-Denis to Rosny-sous-Bois.

Six new stations and five municipalities served

Six new stations, spread along the six kilometres of the extension to the east, now connect the Mairie des Lilas stop to the new terminus at Rosny-Bois-Perrier station.

On the route, five municipalities in Seine-Saint-Denis (93) are now served :

The Lilacs

Romainville

Noisy-le-Sec

Montreuil

Rosny-sous-Bois

This is a new step towards an increasingly interconnected metro network in the Ile-de-France region with many connections and which facilitates journeys from suburb to suburb to save time and comfort for Ile-de-France residents.