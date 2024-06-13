Line 11 has arrived in Rosny-sous-Bois
After several years of work, passengers can finally take the extension of metro line 11 to cross Seine-Saint-Denis to Rosny-sous-Bois.
Six new stations and five municipalities served
Six new stations, spread along the six kilometres of the extension to the east, now connect the Mairie des Lilas stop to the new terminus at Rosny-Bois-Perrier station.
On the route, five municipalities in Seine-Saint-Denis (93) are now served :
- The Lilacs
- Romainville
- Noisy-le-Sec
- Montreuil
- Rosny-sous-Bois
This is a new step towards an increasingly interconnected metro network in the Ile-de-France region with many connections and which facilitates journeys from suburb to suburb to save time and comfort for Ile-de-France residents.
Extension of line 11: a new link between the east of the Ile-de-France region and Paris
With 24 minutes between the stations of Châtelet and Rosny-Bois-Perrier (compared to 55 minutes before the works) and the service of 85,000 jobs on its route, the extension of line 11 greatly simplifies the daily journeys of the 1.6 million inhabitants of Seine-Saint-Denis.
New generation metros for line 11
Now equipped with 100% of the new generation MP14 metros, which allow a frequency of one metro every 1 minute and 45 minutes during rush hour, the line also offers more comfort and performance to passengers.
In figures: the extension of line 11 to Rosny-Bois-Perrier
- 6 km extension
- 5 towns crossed (Les Lilas, Romainville, Nois-le-Sec, Montreuil, Rosny-sous-Bois)
- 6 new stations (Serge Gainsbourg, Romainville-Carnot, Montreuil Hôpital, Coteaux-Beauclair, La Dhuys, Rosny-Bois-Perrier)
- 24 minutes between Châtelet and Rosny-Bois-Perrier (compared to 55 minutes before the extension)
- 12 minutes between Mairie des Lilas and Rosny-Bois-Perrier
- 85,000 jobs served
- 1 minute 45 minutes between two metros during rush hour