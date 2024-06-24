Metro: line 14 extends to Saint-Denis and Orly Airport
On June 24, 2024, the work on the extension of metro line 14 is coming to an end. The extension of the automatic line finally opens its doors to passengers.
The main link between the north and south of Île-de-France, line 14 makes its way from Saint-Denis (Seine-Saint-Denis) to Orly Airport (Val-de-Marne) in 21 stations (compared to 13 before the extension).
Metro 14: a line interconnected with the rest of the Ile-de-France network
In just 40 minutes, passengers can now take the line from end to end (from Saint-Denis Pleyel to Orly Airport) and reach the rest of the public transport network thanks to numerous connections with:
- The 5 RER lines (A, B, C, D, E)
- 3 tram lines (T 7, 3a, 3b)
- 10 metro lines (1, 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13)
- 4 train lines (H, J, L, R)
- and the future metro lines 15, 16, 17 and 18
In figures: the extension of line 14
- 40 min between Saint-Denis Pleyel and Orly airport
- 27 km total length
- 14 km extension to the south and 1.7 km to the north
- 2 new terminals : Saint-Denis Pleyel and Orly Airport
- 8 new stations : Saint-Denis Pleyel, Maison-Blanche, Bicêtre Hospital, Villejuif-G.Roussy, L'Haÿ-les-Roses, Chevilly-Larue, Thiais-Orly, Orly Airport.
- 85 seconds between each metro during rush hour (morning)
Please note : all stations are open to passengers, except Villejuif-Gustave Roussy, which is scheduled to open in January 2025
By metro to Orly Airport on line 14
Take the metro in the center of Paris to go directly to Orly airport without any transfers? This is now possible with the extension of metro line 14 to the south to Orly.
Which ticket should I choose to get to Orly Airport with line 14?
I am a Navigo subscriber for all zones, for me the journey is included
Validate at the resort with your pass or your phone: access to Orly Airport from line 14 is included in the Navigo all-zone passes, at no extra cost.
I don't have a Navigo subscription
People travelling without a season ticket will have to buy a dematerialised "Orly Airport Ticket" ticket for €10.30.
Good to know
The Orly Airport Ticket cannot be stored on the same medium (pass or phone) as a t+ ticket.
- Be sure to reserve a specific pass for them
- Or load it on your phone, if you already have t+ tickets on a pass.
Where can I buy my ticket?
Option 1 : I buy my ticket on the Île-de-France Mobilités app
- I use my ticket directly from my smartphone (available on iOS and Android)
- Or I load it onto a physical Navigo Easy pass
Option 2 : I buy my ticket from an in-station vending machine
- I buy the ticket and load it onto my physical Navigo Easy pass (if I already have one)
- Or I buy a Navigo Easy pass loaded with the Orly Airport Ticket
What are the other public transport options to get to Orly airport?
You can get to Orly airport with the Orlybus, the Orlyval or via the RER B to Antony and finishing your journey with the Orlyval to Orly Airport.