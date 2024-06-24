Metro: line 14 extends to Saint-Denis and Orly Airport

I am a Navigo subscriber for all zones, for me the journey is included

Validate at the resort with your pass or your phone: access to Orly Airport from line 14 is included in the Navigo all-zone passes, at no extra cost.

I don't have a Navigo subscription

People travelling without a season ticket will have to buy a dematerialised "Orly Airport Ticket" ticket for €10.30.

Good to know

The Orly Airport Ticket cannot be stored on the same medium (pass or phone) as a t+ ticket.

Be sure to reserve a specific pass for them

Or load it on your phone, if you already have t+ tickets on a pass.

Where can I buy my ticket?

Option 1 : I buy my ticket on the Île-de-France Mobilités app

I use my ticket directly from my smartphone (available on iOS and Android)

Or I load it onto a physical Navigo Easy pass

Option 2 : I buy my ticket from an in-station vending machine