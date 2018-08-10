Extension of the metro line 11: the sliding of the tunnel in Rosny, a key step in the work

Progress of the work

This exceptional operation was carried out in just over 5 consecutive days, from 8 to 14 August. This short time slot, identified as one of the slowest periods of the year and therefore the least impactful for users, represented a real race against the clock, during which the teams of the RATP and NGE, a public works company, took turns 7 days a week, 24 hours a day.

The demolition of the motorway, the shifting of the tunnel and the reconstruction were completed with the reopening of the A86 on Tuesday 14 August at 3 am, one hour ahead of schedule.