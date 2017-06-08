Redevelopment of the Poissy station: start of the consultation on 12 June 2017

Rethinking Poissy station

However, the station suffers from malfunctions that affect the daily comfort of passengers. It is therefore essential to rethink its layout and operation in order to improve the quality of service for passengers and prepare for the arrival of new modes of transport. The STIF proposes to implement a development programme for the area around the station to strengthen its attractiveness.



The STIF and the project's funders : the State, the Île-de-France Region and the Yvelines Departmental Council, in partnership with the city of Poissy and the Greater Paris Seine et Oise Urban Community (GPS&O), are therefore inviting station users, local residents, associations and economic players to find out more and express their views on the project.



The objectives to be achieved are as follows: better access to the station for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists; better intermodality, with easier connections between buses/trains/trams thanks to improved accessibility for people with reduced mobility (PRM) and effective and homogeneous signage around the station; a more readable bus offer with a simplification of the routes of the lines, or even the grouping into a single bus station. The project will be commissioned by 2024.



Passenger travel will thus be more comfortable on a daily basis, regardless of their modes of transport, and traffic will be calmed around the station.