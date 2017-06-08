Redevelopment of the Poissy station: start of the consultation on 12 June 2017
Served by lines A and J as well as by 28 bus lines spread over two bus stations, Poissy station currently welcomes 33,000 passengers every day. This ridership is expected to increase by around 30% by 2024, with the extension of line E to the west (Eole) and the arrival of the Tram 13 express (Tangentielle ouest), coupled with dynamic urban development on both banks of the Seine.
Rethinking Poissy station
However, the station suffers from malfunctions that affect the daily comfort of passengers. It is therefore essential to rethink its layout and operation in order to improve the quality of service for passengers and prepare for the arrival of new modes of transport. The STIF proposes to implement a development programme for the area around the station to strengthen its attractiveness.
The STIF and the project's funders : the State, the Île-de-France Region and the Yvelines Departmental Council, in partnership with the city of Poissy and the Greater Paris Seine et Oise Urban Community (GPS&O), are therefore inviting station users, local residents, associations and economic players to find out more and express their views on the project.
The objectives to be achieved are as follows: better access to the station for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists; better intermodality, with easier connections between buses/trains/trams thanks to improved accessibility for people with reduced mobility (PRM) and effective and homogeneous signage around the station; a more readable bus offer with a simplification of the routes of the lines, or even the grouping into a single bus station. The project will be commissioned by 2024.
Passenger travel will thus be more comfortable on a daily basis, regardless of their modes of transport, and traffic will be calmed around the station.
Consultation procedures
For more information:
The website: www.reamenagement-gare-poissy.fr An information leaflet on the communes of Poissy and Carrières-sous-Poissy and made available in town halls
To express yourself:
The T coupon attached to the leaflet The form for submitting a notice on the project's website
Appointments:
1 PASSENGER MEETING Thursday 22 June from 7 am to 10 am in the north and south bus stations
2 WALKING WORKSHOPS Visit of the station with presentation of the project followed by discussions and questions in the room Wednesday 28 June from 12 noon to 2 pm and from 6 pm to 8 pm
Registration required via the website: www.reamenagement-gare-poissy.fr