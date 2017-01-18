Redevelopment and creation of 5 stations in Île-de-France

Redevelopment of the Val-de-Fontenay station and its district

With 100,000 daily users, the Val-de-Fontenay station, the first in the east of the Ile-de-France region and the second outside Paris after La Défense, is subject to malfunctions. Studies will be launched to redevelop it.

The connections between the platforms of the E and A RER trains are undersized, which leads to their saturation during rush hour. With the extensions of tram 1 and metro line 1 and the arrival of line 15 East, ridership is expected to increase by 70% by 2030.