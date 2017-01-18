Redevelopment and creation of 5 stations in Île-de-France
Redevelopment of the Val-de-Fontenay station and its district
With 100,000 daily users, the Val-de-Fontenay station, the first in the east of the Ile-de-France region and the second outside Paris after La Défense, is subject to malfunctions. Studies will be launched to redevelop it.
The connections between the platforms of the E and A RER trains are undersized, which leads to their saturation during rush hour. With the extensions of tram 1 and metro line 1 and the arrival of line 15 East, ridership is expected to increase by 70% by 2030.
Transformation of the Saint-Denis station
With its 90,000 daily passengers, Saint-Denis station offers many connections (train-RER D, line H, trams 1 and 8, three bus lines during the day and two Noctilien bus lines). However, it currently presents accessibility difficulties for people with reduced mobility and a saturation of connections between the different modes of transport.
The project to transform the station aims to adapt it to the major changes in the district and the expected increase in ridership, which is estimated at 60% by 2030. This project also aims to improve intermodality and the various accesses to this interchange hub, open the station to the west and adapt access for people with reduced mobility.
Reorganisation of the Poissy station
Poissy station is an important gateway to the Ile-de-France rail network (train-RER A and line J) used by 33,000 passengers per day. The urban development of the area on both banks of the Seine and the arrival of the RER E train to Mantes-la-Jolie and the 13 Express tram to Achères should increase the number of passengers at the station by 40% in the medium and long term.
Preliminary studies for the station modernisation project were carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités. The future Poissy station will have to increase the attractiveness of the district thanks to the modernisation of the services offered (secure and identifiable parking), redefine and secure access and connections, and reorganise the operation of the two bus stations.
A future station in Noisy-le-Sec redesigned
The service to Noisy-le-Sec station is set to be reinforced and the daily flow (25,000 passengers per day today) will increase significantly with the arrival of the terminus of the 11 Express tram-train, the extension of tram 1 to Val-de-Fontenay, the extension of the E train-train to the west towards La Défense and Mantes-la-Jolie.
Studies aimed at establishing the station redevelopment programme will be launched by Île-de-France Mobilités to cope with this new influx, facilitate connections, improve the operation of the bus network, optimise the integration of the station into the urban landscape, offer parking for the various uses (taxi, bicycle, drop-off point, park and ride, etc.). etc.) and improve the security of the site.
Creation of the new Bry-Villiers-Champigny station
The Bry-Villiers-Champigny station will be one of the stations of the southern branch of the future line 15 of the Grand-Paris Express. This metro station will be connected to the RER E train, line P and Intercités and requires interconnection with the existing Ile-de-France network. The financing of the preliminary project studies and the public inquiry have been approved by Île-de-France Mobilités.