Topping up your Navigo card
- Week passes can be loaded from Friday for the week starting the following Monday,
- Month plans can be loaded from the 20th of the month for the following month.
Of course, it is always possible to recharge it at the carriers' charging stations, in stations and stations, or at approved retailers.
Infographic: Navigo pass top-up. More than 900 sales and information desks in stations and stations. More than 3200 automatic terminals in stations and stations. More than 500 ATMs from the Crédit Mutuel and CIC networks in Île-de-France. More than 1200 local shops equipped with a Navigo charging terminal.