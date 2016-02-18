Reinforcement of the express bus line 67 Houdan – Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines

The development of regular lines in the Pays Houdanais, developed by Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) in consultation with SITERR, is part of an overall project to restructure the Rambouillet interurban network and the Houdanais network. Three other lines will eventually be restructured and strengthened, becoming Express lines: line 10 Rambouillet-Dourdan; line 11 Rambouillet – Ablis; and line 60 Rambouillet – Houdan – Mantes-la-Jolie and a line created, line 12 Rambouillet – Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.

Line 67 is therefore the first line to be put into service in this context. The other express lines are scheduled to be in circulation on 29 August. All these lines will run during peak hours but also during off-peak hours and on Saturdays (except line 60).

These Express lines will be complemented by improvements on more than thirty lines linking villages, stations and schools. They will be reorganised and simplified to improve the readability of the offer and reinforced, particularly for users going to the station.