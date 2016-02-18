Reinforcement of the express bus line 67 Houdan – Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines
The development of regular lines in the Pays Houdanais, developed by Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) in consultation with SITERR, is part of an overall project to restructure the Rambouillet interurban network and the Houdanais network. Three other lines will eventually be restructured and strengthened, becoming Express lines: line 10 Rambouillet-Dourdan; line 11 Rambouillet – Ablis; and line 60 Rambouillet – Houdan – Mantes-la-Jolie and a line created, line 12 Rambouillet – Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines.
Line 67 is therefore the first line to be put into service in this context. The other express lines are scheduled to be in circulation on 29 August. All these lines will run during peak hours but also during off-peak hours and on Saturdays (except line 60).
These Express lines will be complemented by improvements on more than thirty lines linking villages, stations and schools. They will be reorganised and simplified to improve the readability of the offer and reinforced, particularly for users going to the station.
Bus plan 2013-2016
The route of the Express bus line 2013-2016 and the names of all the stops
Continuing the implementation of the 2013-2016 bus plan financed by Île-de-France Mobilités for the whole of Île-de-France, this global policy is in line with Île-de-France Mobilités' objectives aimed at:
- adapt the offer to the new rhythms of life of Ile-de-France residents (in particular by increasing frequencies during off-peak hours, in the evening and at night);
- support the development of the Ile-de-France territories by continuing to rebalance the supply in the outer suburbs;
- to facilitate the use of public transport and its accessibility and finally to enhance its advantages for passengers.