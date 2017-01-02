Reinforcement of the offer on the Express Bus 100 Torcy-Créteil
Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) has entrusted the operation of this reinforced line to Transdev Lys for the next 7 years. This reinforcement of the offer is part of the Grand Paris des Buses launched by Île-de-France Mobilités.
This Express line serves more than 72,000 inhabitants, 36,000 jobs and 30,000 students spread over the Créteil and Noisy-Champs campuses. By 2020, this same territory will have more than 80,000 inhabitants, 50,000 jobs and 42,000 students following the completion of the merger of the universities of Créteil (UPEC) and Marne-la-Vallée (UPEM).
An offer better adapted to travellers' journeys
Peak hours have been extended (from 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon), with the creation of a midday rush hour between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. and the amplitude of the offer has been improved in the evening with a last departure from Créteil at 9:30 p.m.
The creation of an additional stop at "Bois de Grâce" in Champs-sur-Marne will also further strengthen the attractiveness of the line in this densely populated district that is very popular with students and non-motorised people.
A more comfortable and connected ride
On line 100 Torcy – Créteil, 5 new buses have been set up since 1 January, with a Wi-Fi connection on board and USB charging sockets for phones, tablets or computers.
To better monitor and anticipate bus routes in real time, consult the Zen bus and Vianavigo applications.