Reinforcement of the offer on the Express Bus 100 Torcy-Créteil

Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) has entrusted the operation of this reinforced line to Transdev Lys for the next 7 years. This reinforcement of the offer is part of the Grand Paris des Buses launched by Île-de-France Mobilités.

This Express line serves more than 72,000 inhabitants, 36,000 jobs and 30,000 students spread over the Créteil and Noisy-Champs campuses. By 2020, this same territory will have more than 80,000 inhabitants, 50,000 jobs and 42,000 students following the completion of the merger of the universities of Créteil (UPEC) and Marne-la-Vallée (UPEM).