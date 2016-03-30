Renewal of trains in Île-de-France

Indeed, the average age of trains in circulation in Île-de-France at the end of 2015 was more than 20 years old, and more than 200 trains are more than 30 years old. At the end of 2015, a large proportion of the trains were dilapidated, unwelcoming, without a digital connection and, for the most part, not video-protected. At the end of 2015, the new Francilien trains (lines H, J, K, L, P) and MI09 (line A) represented only a fleet of 287 new trains, i.e. a small part of the 1200 trains on the Île-de-France network.

This is why Île-de-France Mobilités is asking the SNCF and RATP operators to produce by the end of May 2016 the technical, timetable and financial elements that will enable all decisions to renew or renovate rolling stock for railway lines to be taken in 2016 in order to deploy a completely renovated or new fleet on these lines as soon as possible and with the objective of ending 2021 at the latest.