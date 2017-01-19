Renovation of trains on metro lines 7 and 8

More efficient and more comfortable trains

The financing includes technical renovation work as well as the refurbishment of the interior fittings of the trains in order to improve the general atmosphere of the train and the comfort of passengers (seats, paint, lighting, windows, etc.) and the modernisation of the exterior livery.

The renovator, who will be appointed by the RATP, will start carrying out technical services on 15 trains on line 8 until mid-2018, then the complete upgrading of the 71 trains on line 7 between mid-2018 and 2022.

The technical and commercial services (fittings) for the 59 trains on line 8 will be the subject of another financing agreement.