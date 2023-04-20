The Saint-Michel Notre-Dame train station reopens its doors
At the crossroads of lines B and C and metro lines 14 and 10, the Saint-Michel Notre-Dame station is a real strategic point in the Île-de-France Mobilités network. Located on the banks of the Seine, the Saint-Michel Notre-Dame station is used by tourists and workers alike from the Ile-de-France region and has a total of 32 million passengers per year.
The station's heavy traffic, coupled with the latest works dating from 1989 (the year it was interconnected with the RER B), have prompted Île-de-France Mobilités to undertake the renovation of its various infrastructures carried out by SNCF Gares & Connexions. The work will really end in the summer of 2023, a few months after the station reopened to the public on April 17.
What will the work on the Saint-Michel Notre-Dame station be used for?
Major renovation and development work is being financed by Île-de-France Mobilités and carried out by SNCF Gare & Connexions with the aim of:
- make the station brighter,
- improve the quality of its air,
- strengthen accessibility for people with disabilities,
- improve the passenger journey by optimising the visibility and legibility of the station from the public space,
- and make the various infrastructures more comfortable and secure.
The work was carried out in an eco-responsible way, as the transport and evacuation of the excavated material and the various materials were carried out by boat and work train, avoiding the traffic of more than 1000 heavy goods vehicles in Paris.
What's new at Saint-Michel Notre-Dame station?
Fully financed by Île-de-France Mobilités to the tune of €32 million, the work on the Saint-Michel Notre-Dame station has made it possible to:
- the complete renovation of the electrical installations,
- the renovation of the stairs and the various platforms,
- improving accessibility, with the adaptation of the platforms, the addition of an elevator and two new escalators,
- the creation of 28 flood-proof bay windows towards the Seine on the RER C platform,
- the creation of glazed walkways to allow natural light to enter and improve air quality.