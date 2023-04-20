The Saint-Michel Notre-Dame train station reopens its doors

At the crossroads of lines B and C and metro lines 14 and 10, the Saint-Michel Notre-Dame station is a real strategic point in the Île-de-France Mobilités network. Located on the banks of the Seine, the Saint-Michel Notre-Dame station is used by tourists and workers alike from the Ile-de-France region and has a total of 32 million passengers per year.

The station's heavy traffic, coupled with the latest works dating from 1989 (the year it was interconnected with the RER B), have prompted Île-de-France Mobilités to undertake the renovation of its various infrastructures carried out by SNCF Gares & Connexions. The work will really end in the summer of 2023, a few months after the station reopened to the public on April 17.