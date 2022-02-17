RER B, metro: €30 million to improve passenger information on the platforms

In the metro, platform displays at the level

The "XX" that appears, in the event of a problem, on the platform display, instead of the waiting time for the next two metros: we've all experienced it. And to know the nature of the problem, we must then rely on voice announcements, broadcast in stations. Not necessarily ideal, nor very inclusive.

This is why the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités, meeting on 17 February 2022, decided to invest €15 million to install displays of the same type as those used on line 14 on the platforms of all metro lines.

In 2023 and 2024, these screens, which are more readable and allow enriched information to be shared in real time, will be installed on all metro platforms.