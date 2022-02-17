RER B, metro: €30 million to improve passenger information on the platforms
Metro, RER B: €30 million investment
The aim is to harmonise and modernise the displays on the platforms for enhanced passenger information that is updated in real time.
Deployment 2023 / 2024
In the metro, platform displays at the level
The "XX" that appears, in the event of a problem, on the platform display, instead of the waiting time for the next two metros: we've all experienced it. And to know the nature of the problem, we must then rely on voice announcements, broadcast in stations. Not necessarily ideal, nor very inclusive.
This is why the Board of Directors of Île-de-France Mobilités, meeting on 17 February 2022, decided to invest €15 million to install displays of the same type as those used on line 14 on the platforms of all metro lines.
In 2023 and 2024, these screens, which are more readable and allow enriched information to be shared in real time, will be installed on all metro platforms.
The RER B: like the RER A
On the RER B, the same approach! On Thursday, February 17, 2022, the Board of Directors voted to provide €15 million in funding to equip this major line with modern, readable and dynamic information screens.
Thus, from 2023 to 2024, all the platforms of the stations in the south of the line, between Châtelet - Les Halles and Robinson - Saint-Rémy-lès-Chevreuses, will be equipped with the same displays as those already present on the RER A. Equipment that has proven its effectiveness and is acclaimed by travellers.
Please note: on the northern section of the line, between Gare du Nord and Aéroport Charles de Gaulle 2 TGV, the new SNCF screens are already being installed.
Enriched and dynamic passenger information
In the metro or on the RER B, the common point of these new screens dedicated to passenger information on the platforms is to offer enriched, dynamic information because it is updated in real time, allowing everyone to better plan their journeys - especially in the event of disruption.
This is the type of information that can be shared from now on, on all these screens:
- Wait Time
- Departure dock
- Disturbance
- Stop not served
- Replacement bus
- Influx
- Safety/Public Health