The RER B resumed cruising speed on 13 November 2017

Enrichment of the service to the Plateau de Saclay

Traffic should become fluid again on the RER B, especially since Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to improve the overall service to the south of the line with:

an extension to the Orsay-Ville station of trains that used to have Laplace as their terminus during the works.

a Guichet station much better served than before thanks to a doubled number of trains making the stop, whether in the morning in the direction of Saint-Rémy or in the evening in the direction of Paris.

It should also be noted that there has been an improvement in bus service in the same sector.

The timetable can be downloaded here.