The RER B resumed cruising speed on 13 November 2017
A schedule that is returning to normal
This end of the work therefore allows trains to resume a normal timetable and to no longer be limited to 30 km/h between the stations of Laplace and Bourg-la-Reine, as has been the case since last February. Trains will then be able to serve all the stations in the Cité Universitaire-Bourg-la-Reine sector by omnibus or stop only a few stations away.
Enrichment of the service to the Plateau de Saclay
Traffic should become fluid again on the RER B, especially since Île-de-France Mobilités has decided to improve the overall service to the south of the line with:
- an extension to the Orsay-Ville station of trains that used to have Laplace as their terminus during the works.
- a Guichet station much better served than before thanks to a doubled number of trains making the stop, whether in the morning in the direction of Saint-Rémy or in the evening in the direction of Paris.
It should also be noted that there has been an improvement in bus service in the same sector.
