The tram network continues to be deployed in the Ile-de-France region

Financing approved for Tram 12 Express between Evry and Massy-Palaiseau

The future Tram 12 Express will strengthen the public transport network for the Essonne region. Eagerly awaited by the estimated 40,000 daily passengers, this tramway will serve 13 municipalities in the department between Massy-Palaiseau and Evry. It will connect the RER lines D, C and B on a 20 km route.



On Tuesday 30 May 2017, the STIF Council approved the second financing agreement for the construction of the Tram 12 Express for an amount of €214.5 million. The Tram 12 Express is being built as part of a multi-project management project between STIF, SNCF Mobilités and SNCF Réseau. The STIF finances the rolling stock to the tune of 120 million euros. The infrastructure is financed by the State, the Ile-de-France Region and the Essonne Departmental Council.