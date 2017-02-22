Respect for the historical heritage and the environment for the works of the Tram 13 express

A 400% ecological project

The forest area used by the project is compensated at least 4 times through tree planting and forest improvement works. This volume of compensation was decided by the State in agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités. This is a particularly high rate for Île-de-France.

The tree cuts carried out in Saint-Germain-en-Laye will be compensated as closely as possible in the forest of Saint-Germain. Île-de-France Mobilités has proposed several sites to the State, including the Plaine de la Jonction, which would make it possible to recreate a link between the Saint-Germain forest and the Marly forest. Trees will also be replanted along the tramway platform.

In Saint-Cyr-l'École and Versailles, the cutting of trees will be compensated partly on site, up to at least one hectare, and on another, the location of which has not yet been decided. Indeed, several avenues are the subject of in-depth studies, including planting on the Satory plateau, near the Saint-Cyr RER station.