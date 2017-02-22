Respect for the historical heritage and the environment for the works of the Tram 13 express
An environmentally friendly project
Tram 13 will serve 7 municipalities in the Yvelines. The work on Tram 13 is being carried out in a way that respects the historical and natural heritage. The organisation of the work has been defined in consultation with various stakeholders in order to preserve the classified sites located on the route of the line and to limit the impact on the forest environment as much as possible:
- local authorities,
- the managers of the Châteaux of Saint-Germain-en-Laye and Versailles,
- the National Forestry Office,
- all the State services in charge of heritage, forests and the environment: Architect of the Buildings of France, Regional and Interdepartmental Directorate of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, etc.
A project that complies with regulations
Île-de-France Mobilités (ex-STIF) has obtained all the necessary authorisations to start the work:
- Declaration of public utility with favourable opinion from the investigating commissioner
- Land clearing permit issued by the prefecture with a high level of replacement: 4m² planted for 1m² cut
- Unanimously favourable opinion of the National Commission for Historic Monuments
A project integrated into an exceptional heritage
The tram line is not or very little visible from the castles of Saint-Germain and Versailles. The view to and from the Château de Saint-Germain is preserved. The tree alignments are not modified within the 500-metre perimeter near the Château and are completely recreated beyond that.
A very high level of landscape integration has been respected with careful development of the tramway platform and the stations around the castle: greening of the platform, high quality materials for the station, creation of planted mounds on the site of the parking and maintenance workshop, etc.
A 400% ecological project
The forest area used by the project is compensated at least 4 times through tree planting and forest improvement works. This volume of compensation was decided by the State in agreement with Île-de-France Mobilités. This is a particularly high rate for Île-de-France.
The tree cuts carried out in Saint-Germain-en-Laye will be compensated as closely as possible in the forest of Saint-Germain. Île-de-France Mobilités has proposed several sites to the State, including the Plaine de la Jonction, which would make it possible to recreate a link between the Saint-Germain forest and the Marly forest. Trees will also be replanted along the tramway platform.
In Saint-Cyr-l'École and Versailles, the cutting of trees will be compensated partly on site, up to at least one hectare, and on another, the location of which has not yet been decided. Indeed, several avenues are the subject of in-depth studies, including planting on the Satory plateau, near the Saint-Cyr RER station.
An essential project to fight against pollution and traffic jams
The Tram 13 express will serve 7 municipalities in the Yvelines. It will strengthen the department's public transport network by directly linking the living and employment areas of the sector, to facilitate the mobility of the department's inhabitants and employees. This new line will benefit 21,000 passengers every day and 40,000 passengers once extended to Poissy and Achères.
The interconnection with the RER A in Saint-Germain-en-Laye is essential to offer an efficient transport offer that is connected to the existing network. It is also in the final section on arrival at Saint-Germain RER that the maximum load of the tram is planned.
The Tram 13 express will reduce road traffic between the north and south of the Yvelines department by offering an efficient, fast and comfortable alternative to the car.